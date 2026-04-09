Desert Financial Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Commercial and SBA Lending

ARLINGTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology for U.S. financial institutions, announced today that Desert Financial Credit Union has implemented its platform to power the expansion of its commercial and SBA lending programs.

Based in Arizona and serving over five hundred thousand members nationwide, the $9 billion lender is in production on Lenders Cooperative’s end-to-end business lending platform. The move enables Desert Financial to fully automate origination workflows, accelerate time to close, and deliver a modern digital borrowing experience to its business members.

In addition to adopting the platform for its internal teams, Desert Financial is leveraging Lenders Cooperative’s outsourced operational support to augment internal capacity across underwriting, processing, and servicing—allowing the institution to scale efficiently while maintaining compliance and credit quality.

“Our focus is on delivering fast, reliable access to capital for our business members,” said Andrea Mosher, Chief Lending Officer at Desert Financial. “With Lenders Cooperative, we’ve implemented a modern lending infrastructure that combines powerful technology with the operational support needed to grow our commercial and SBA lending programs with confidence.”

Lenders Cooperative’s platform provides a highly configurable, digital-first experience across the complete loan lifecycle—from application intake and origination to servicing and portfolio management. By uniquely pairing advanced workflow technology with embedded APIs to third-party sources for every aspect of commercial underwriting, the platform enables institutions like Desert Financial to process applications from start to finish without needing to leave the workflow or manage third-party vendors.

“Desert Financial’s successful deployment of our platform demonstrates what’s possible when the right technology foundation is in place for the right team,” said Christopher McClinton, President, Lenders Cooperative. “By leading with a modern platform and complementing it with targeted operational support, they are well positioned to expand access to capital to their members nationwide and drive meaningful growth in their business banking portfolio.”

ABOUT DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

For more than 85 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona’s most trusted local credit union with more than 500,000 members and nearly $9 billion in assets. With 50+ locations across Arizona and top-rated digital banking, it’s easy for members to click, call or come in. In 2025, members received $16 million back via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at DesertFinancial.com.

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the leading platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to outsourced Lender Service Provider (LSP) support for credit underwriting, closing, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

If you have any questions about Lenders Cooperative or would like to schedule an interview, please contact media@lenderscooperative.com.