Mophie Introduces StealthCharge Technology™ in the all-new 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand, 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand and Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger for Apple Devices at Home, in Office, and On-the-Go

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie®, a leading power brand and innovator in intelligent charging products for mobile devices, today announced new Qi2.2 premium charging solutions, including the 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand, 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand, and the Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger. Designed specifically for Apple users, these products leverage StealthCharge Technology™ to deliver consistently fast charging with a cooler, more efficient design, bringing iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods together in one beautifully simplified solution.

A Breakthrough in Wireless Charging: Introducing StealthCharge Technology

At the core of Mophie’s new Apple charging lineup is StealthCharge Technology, an innovation that redefines how wireless charging should perform. Traditional wireless chargers often force consumers to compromise, generating excess heat to maintain fast charging speeds, throttling power output to manage temperature, or relying on internal fans that introduce unwanted noise, particularly in bedside environments. StealthCharge Technology resolves these longstanding challenges by delivering a cooler, faster, and quieter charging experience.

By relocating critical Qi2.2 charging components from the charging surface into the base of the products, Mophie has fundamentally reengineered the underlying charging architecture. A dedicated heat sink surrounding the charging coil transfers heat away from the charging pad, while the metal frame of the base further dissipates heat, enabling a cooler charging experience by design. The result is a system that:

Promotes cooler charging by efficiently moving heat away from the device

by efficiently moving heat away from the device Sustains full 25W Qi2.2 fast charging speeds without throttling

without throttling Operates silently, without the need for internal fans



This innovation powers the entire lineup and delivers a unified experience of fast, cool, and quiet charging across every environment.

“With our StealthCharge Technology, we didn’t just improve wireless charging; we rethought it entirely,” said Brian Oleksa, chief marketing officer at Mophie. “By addressing the main challenges with wireless charging, including heat and throttled wireless charging speeds, we’re delivering an uncompromised and sustained full-speed charging experience in premium, minimalist designs.”

Your Apple World. Charged in One Place.

The new 4-in-1 and 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stands bring elevated, clutter-free charging to the home or office. Engineered for both performance and aesthetics, these stands combine premium materials with precision magnetic alignment for a seamless user experience.

Key features include:

3-in-1 simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Ability to charge a fourth device via the integrated, 60W retractable USB-C cable found on the 4-in-1 charge stand

via the integrated, 60W retractable USB-C cable found on the 25W sustained, fast wireless charging for iPhone powered by StealthCharge Technology

for iPhone powered by StealthCharge Technology MagSafe-compatible alignment for secure, efficient charging

for secure, efficient charging Apple Watch fast charging and dedicated AirPods charging spots

and dedicated AirPods charging spots Adjustable viewing angles for work, video calls, or bedside use

for work, video calls, or bedside use iPhone StandBy support for always-on display functionality

for always-on display functionality Space-saving, minimal design for nightstands and desks

Power, Wherever You Land

The Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger is engineered for modern travelers who demand reliable power wherever they go. With a compact, foldable design and included travel case, Roam transforms from a slim, packable accessory into a complete charging station in seconds.

Roam Travel Charger delivers:

Simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods 25W sustained, fast wireless charging for iPhone powered by StealthCharge Technology

for iPhone powered by StealthCharge Technology Apple Watch fast charging and dedicated AirPods charging spots

and dedicated AirPods charging spots Foldable, ultra-portable design that fits easily in a bag or carry-on

that fits easily in a bag or carry-on Global power compatibility with interchangeable international adapters

with interchangeable international adapters iPhone StandBy support for bedside display use

Every Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger includes a USB-C cable, 40W wall adapter, global plug adapters, and a premium travel case, making it a complete, ready-to-go charging solution. The product is built for frequent travelers, remote workers, and Apple users with multiple devices who are ready to roam and who need power wherever they land.

Designed for Apple. Powered by Mophie.

Both Charge Stands and the Roam Travel Charger reflect Mophie’s commitment to simplifying power for Apple users in an elevated, premium design. As multi-device households become the norm, these products eliminate cable clutter while ensuring every essential device is charged quickly, safely, and reliably.

From bedside to backpack, Mophie’s latest lineup fulfills its promise: Power for all, simplified.

Pricing and Availability

4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand — MSRP $179.95. Available in black, champagne, and white

— MSRP $179.95. Available in black, champagne, and white 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand — MSRP $149.95. Available in black, champagne, and white

— MSRP $149.95. Available in black, champagne, and white Roam 3-in-1 Travel Charger — MSRP $149.95. Available in black, and sail



All products are exclusively available now at Apple stores globally, Apple.com, and Mophie.com. Each includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty to offer peace of mind with each purchase.1

1Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See Mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack®. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Mophie

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13af06ec-06d5-4233-9013-88bab3630eb7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ee0f767-4696-4d00-b42a-bb53880d0d49

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a9e5ce6-ebb4-4be4-9f23-b97ca0ca93be