Ignitis Group signs additional financing agreement with European Investment Bank in relation to Kelmė wind farm in Lithuania

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 June 2026 a EUR 150 million loan agreement (hereinafter – the Loan) was concluded between the Group and European Investment Bank.

The Loan will support the financing of Kelmė wind farm in Lithuania. The Group reminds that its companies have already secured EUR 318 million in non-recourse project financing for Kelmė wind farm in Lithuania on 22 October 2025 (link).

Kelmė wind farm, which reached full COD on 5 June 2025, is the largest wind farm operating in the Baltics (link). The wind farm has a combined installed capacity of 313.7 MW. The total investments in the project, including the acquisition price and construction costs, amount to up to EUR 550 million.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt