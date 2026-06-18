ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics Company, Unlocks Nationwide One-Day Reach with New Distribution Center

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is expanding its distribution and fulfillment network on the East Coast with a new distribution center in York, Pa. The Class A warehouse will bring the combined entity’s total nationwide footprint to over 8 million square feet, with a location in every major U.S. region. Caraway, ITS’s long-time customer, will be the first tenant in the building, enabling the company to reduce shipping times to key East Coast markets and optimize its omnichannel operations.

“This new location opens the door to the next stage of growth for ITS Logistics and our customers,” said Ryan Martin, President of Distribution and Fulfillment at ITS Logistics. “With a stronger physical presence in the East, we have more control and flexibility over network design. And for our customers, it is the unlock for one-day reach to key markets along the Eastern Seaboard.”

The 708,000-square-foot Class A warehouse is equipped with automation-ready infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and supported by a Tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) for modern fulfillment operations. Over 125 dock doors offer flexible cross-dock design and load throughput, as well as secured trailer access for integrated transportation services and trailer pools.

Direct access to the I-83 interstate and close proximity to Norfolk Southern and CSX intermodal terminals connect the distribution center to inland transportation networks. For import and export activity, the facility is one hour from the Port of Baltimore and three hours from the Port of New York/New Jersey. The extensive inbound transportation access is complemented by the company’s network of national, regional, and local parcel providers, which provide cost-effective outbound fulfillment across the country.

"York sits at the center of one of the most connected transportation corridors in the country,” Martin continued. “However you’re moving freight in or out, the access is there. Combined with our integrated parcel and truckload solutions, it makes Pennsylvania a cost-effective base for East Coast operations without sacrificing speed to customer.”

Home goods brand Caraway, which has partnered with ITS Logistics to scale its operations since 2019, will be the first tenant in the new facility. The two companies worked closely to identify a new location that would position brands for growth on the East Coast.

"Decisions like this don't happen in a vacuum — they require buy-in on both sides and a shared understanding of where each company is headed,” said Rob Snowden, Senior Director of Supply Chain at Caraway. “ITS and Caraway have grown together in a way where it made sense for us to be at the table together talking about this move. Searching for a win-win scenario exists in the DNA of our relationship."

Following ITS Logistics’ acquisition by Echo Global Logistics, the combined network boasts over 8 million square feet that includes food-grade, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing and warehouse services across more than 40 locations nationwide.

ITS Logistics’ new distribution center is now accepting new tenants. Learn more about the facility here.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com



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