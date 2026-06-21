Constantino Closes NY-21 Primary Explaining How He Will Bring Back American Manufacturing

ROME, N.Y., June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump endorsed NY-21 candidate, Anthony Constantino, closed the NY-21 primary holding an event at the Capitol Theater in Rome, NY dubbed ‘Made In America Again.’ The Sticker Mule CEO explained how he personally ripped products out of Asia and South America, bringing them back to America, driving huge job creation in his community, and driving forward the American economy. He further explained how he will help companies all across America restore jobs and industry from overseas from his seat in Congress.

Constantino shared his company’s secrets for moving manufacturing from overseas back to America during the event, while sharing his agenda from Congress to help the entire country re-shore industry that’s been ripped out of the country in recent decades. Specifically, the Sticker Mule CEO championed the need for manufacturers to develop their own machinery and manufacturing processes in-house much like many companies recognized the need to develop their own software during the Internet boom.

“America is the best at engineering software,” said Constantino. “We can easily bring back manufacturing if we direct that same intellect to developing advanced machinery as well.”

During his speech, Constantino championed a simple 3 point platform:

Negotiate fair trade deals which Constantino credited President Trump for doing. Simplify, speed up, and reduce the cost of securing patents for American innovators. Refocus American Universities on hard STEM skills rather than WOKE indoctrination.

Constantino credited Congresswoman Stefanik for leading the charge against WOKE indoctrination in higher education by thoroughly explaining the problem in her book Poisoned Ivies which has recently become a New York Times bestseller.

Constantino admitted that he built a large American Manufacturing company because he attended RPI, a surprisingly un-woke school during his time there, and prodded other Universities to stop wasting student’s tuition fees on leftist indoctrination.

The Sticker Mule CEO and likely future Congressman believes we can easily bring back tens of thousands of American Manufacturing jobs in the near future and possibly millions if we implement the 3 point plan he laid out during his primary closing event.

ABOUT ANTHONY CONSTANTINO

Anthony Constantino is the Trump-endorsed frontrunner to succeed Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District and the founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a global company headquartered in New York with over 1,000 employees. He put the Vote for Trump sign atop his tallest factory building after endorsing President Trump to his 5 million customers. He also compiled a 2-1 (2 KOs) professional boxing record after going pro for his 40th birthday.

PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

paul@constantino.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40a2703b-6879-49e6-b613-0e2b8a6de8e2