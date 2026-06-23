First Pacific Bank Earns Third Consecutive CultureID Recognition with 2026 Elite Company Culture Award

WHITTIER, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Elite Company Culture Award from CultureID. The recognition honors organizations that demonstrate a measurable and sustained commitment to building workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and connected.

This marks the third consecutive year First Pacific Bank has been recognized by CultureID. The Bank previously received the Great Company Culture Award in 2024 and 2025. The 2026 Elite distinction reflects continued strength and consistency in employee engagement and reinforces the Bank’s long-term commitment to cultivating a high-performing, people-centered culture.

Creating a healthy workplace culture requires clarity, trust, and leadership that listens. Under the direction of Nathan Rogge, President and CEO, First Pacific Bank continues to invest in its people in ways that strengthen engagement and support high performance across the organization.

The Elite Company Culture Award is based on employee engagement survey results and is awarded to organizations achieving engagement scores between 3.45 and 4.0, placing First Pacific Bank among the top 10% of companies surveyed by CultureID.

“Our work at CultureID is centered on helping leaders understand how culture shows up in real, measurable ways,” said Kelly Burns, CEO of CultureID. “First Pacific Bank demonstrates what’s possible when leaders treat culture as a strategic priority, not a side initiative.”

“Research proves that a disengaged culture leads to high turnover, lower productivity, and lost profitability,” says Burns. “Many organizations want to improve, but they struggle to know where to start or how to measure progress. First Pacific Bank shows what’s possible when leaders and employees are intentional about showing up, for one another and for the organization.”

“We are honored to receive this year’s Elite Company Culture Award and proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. “Our commitment to culture is foundational to who we are as a bank. We believe that when employees feel supported, trusted, and connected to a shared purpose, they are able to deliver stronger outcomes for our clients and communities.”

First Pacific Bank continues to strengthen its culture by emphasizing transparency, open communication, and continuous improvement. This commitment has created an environment where employees are empowered to grow, collaborate, and contribute in meaningful ways. The 2026 Elite Company Culture Award underscores the Bank’s belief that a strong, intentional culture is essential to long-term success.

To learn more about First Pacific Bank's award-winning culture, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

ABOUT CULTUREID

CultureID is a leading provider of workforce business intelligence. Its mission is to help organizational leaders unlock the potential of their people through data-driven insights that strengthen engagement, productivity, and long-term business performance.





Contacts Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact Jim Burgess Amanda Conover 858.461.7302 858.461.7308 jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com CultureID Contact Jennifer Jones jenniferjones@cultureid.com



