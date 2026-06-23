Shell unveils its Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell has today unveiled its Triple 10 Challenge concept car, a ground-breaking proof-of-concept vehicle designed to inspire a new design philosophy for the next generation of battery electric vehicles (EVs).





This compact, mass-market EV demonstrates next-generation electric vehicle capability, and offers the industry an alternative to the current reliance on ever-larger batteries by re-imagining the fundamentals of thermal management.

A New Benchmark for Efficiency

The vehicle meets three ambitious goals that Shell believes can help drive the future of mass-market electric mobility:

Charge Faster - a sub 10-minute charge time

Go Further - 10-km/kWh economy,

Drive Cleaner - a life cycle 10-tonne CO2e footprint

The Triple 10 Challenge is the first road-worthy vehicle to have successfully demonstrated the potential of a simplified, single-circuit cooling architecture to efficiently manage the thermal load of the car’s entire powertrain, even under the most extreme fast-charging scenario in real-world conditions.

Cara Tredget, VP Mobility & Lubricants Technology for Shell, said:

“With the Triple 10 Challenge concept car, we have unlocked the potential for faster charging, lighter systems and improved lifecycle efficiency by using our advanced thermal fluids. Together with our co-engineering partners, we are proud to develop alternative options for sustainable EV development leveraging technologies that are available today and are scalable to support customers into the future”.

The Shell Triple 10 Challenge Concept car has been designed to achieve 10 km/kWh in driving economy with a smaller, more efficient battery system, adding over 30% improvement in overall energy efficiency compared to many current-generation EVs, enabled by Shell’s advanced thermal fluids that provide optimal thermal management.

The Triple 10 Challenge vehicle is able to charge the battery from 10% to 80% charge in 9 minutes 54 seconds, without compromise to thermal stability or lifespan. While some EVs in market today can charge in under 10 minutes, this requires using an ultra-fast charger in excess of 300kW, which is uncommon on the public charging network. However, the Triple 10 Challenge vehicle is able to attain this on the existing charging network infrastructure using a standard 175kW charger, adding 24km/minute range, compared to typical BEVs at an average 13km/minute range on the same charger – equivalent to almost 90% more range added per minute of charge.

The Triple 10 Challenge concept car is estimated to have a lifecycle carbon footprint of approximately 10 tonnes CO2e1. Enabled by its lightweight design, optimized battery capacity, low-carbon and recyclable materials, together with 100% renewable electricity for vehicle charging, this is estimated to represent around a 50% reduction in lifecycle emissions compared to typical battery electric vehicles in the European market2.

The Technology: Immersive Thermal Management

The key to the Triple 10 Challenge car’s performance is Shell Recharge thermal fluid. Unlike traditional cooling systems that use water-glycol, Shell’s dielectric fluid allows for direct immersion cooling of the battery and powertrain components including the motor and power electronics. By redefining heat management across the battery and powertrain, the team has unlocked the potential for faster charging, lighter systems and improved lifecycle efficiency – using technologies that exist and can scale today, as we look to leading in this space in our business tomorrow.

Unveiled at HORIBA MIRA’s proving ground, the concept car is the culmination of Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge. By incorporating a more compact and efficient battery pack design with fewer modules and using Shell’s advanced thermal fluid, enabling a simplified housing architecture, these improvements contribute to about a 25% reduction in overall battery pack cost compared to a conventional EV.

Furthermore, Shell today announced the integration of Shell’s full EV capabilities together under Shell Recharge – from charging, to fluids, to battery solutions, to create a stronger, single end-to-end offer for both B2B and B2C EV customers. As part of this, the Shell EV-Plus brand will be retired.

Notes to editors

About the Triple 10 Challenge partners

The Shell Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car is a demonstration of the potential of immersive fluid technology and a showcase of British co-engineering excellence. Shell worked alongside leading automotive pioneers to integrate the Shell Recharge thermal fluid and maximise the performance of the car. Partners included:

RML: Spearheaded the battery pack architecture and high-performance integration. RML’s engineering utilised Shell’s dielectric fluid to strip out the heavy, complex piping required by traditional water-glycol systems, successfully shrinking the pack and reducing overall vehicle mass.





Empel Systems: Developed the advanced electric motor and drive units. By leveraging the highly efficient single-circuit immersive cooling, Empel was able to significantly downsize the motors while maintaining exceptional power density and contributing to the 10-km/kWh efficiency target.





HORIBA MIRA: Conducted world-class vehicle integration, testing and validation. Utilising their state-of-the-art VTEOS (Vehicle Thermal and Electrical Optimisation System) rig, HORIBA MIRA validated the single-fluid architecture's efficacy, subjecting the system to simulated extreme global weather conditions – proving its backwards compatibility with standard radiators.





Shell’s Heritage in Ultra-Efficient Vehicle Innovation

The Shell Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car is the latest in Shell’s rich heritage of developing and advancing ultra-efficient vehicle concepts. Shell’s track record includes Project M, developed in 2016 as an ultra-efficient city car concept focused on addressing the challenges of mass mobility. In commercial transport, Shell’s Starship programme has continued to push the boundaries of freight efficiency since 2018 through successive generations of highly fuel-efficient Class 8 trucks. Most recently, Shell partnered with China’s largest truck manufacturer, FAW, to equip the latest Starship vehicle with an advanced hybrid battery incorporating Shell’s immersive thermal cooling fluid. Shell’s pioneering legacy of efficient mobility innovation extends back to the Shell Eco-marathon, which for more than four decades has provided a global platform for students to design, build and test some of the world’s most energy-efficient vehicles.

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this [report] “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this [report] refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking statements

This [report] contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; “aspire”, “aspiration”, ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; “desire”; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; “vision”; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this [report], including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this [report] are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this [report] and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this [report], [insert date]. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this [report].

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this [report] we may refer to Shell’s “net carbon intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s “net carbon intensity” or NCI is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-zero emissions target

Shell’s operating plan and outlook are forecasted for a three-year period and ten-year period, respectively, and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next three and ten years. Accordingly, the outlook reflects our combined Scope 1 and 2 target, NCI target and our oil products ambition over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plan and outlook cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is outside our planning period. Such future operating plans and outlooks could include changes to our portfolio, efficiency improvements and the use of carbon capture and storage and carbon credits. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans and outlooks to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

This [report] may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as [free cash flow] and [underlying operating expenses]. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this [report] do not form part of this [report].

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this [report] that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

____________________________

1 The Triple 10 Challenge concept vehicle has been developed to demonstrate what is technically achievable under optimized conditions. These conditions include the use of 100% renewable electricity vehicle charging over the 200,000 km lifetime of the vehicle via the Shell Recharge network in the UK, powered by certified renewable electricity. The results are derived from a Shell internal life cycle assessment in line with ISO 14040 &14044 standards drawing on emission factor data from component suppliers and manufacturers, recognized LCA databases and literature publications. Actual results may vary under real-world conditions.

2 The indicated reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions relative to typical battery electric vehicles is based on a comparison with a published life cycle assessment study conducted by Ricardo in 2023 for the European Commission and assuming the same vehicle lifetime of 200,000 km. Differences in underlying methodological assumptions and vehicle specifications (including vehicle size and battery capacity), as well as use-phase conditions mean that the emissions reduction should be regarded as indicative only. Actual outcomes may vary in real-world applications.

Contact details:



Credited journalists can telephone: +44 20 7934 5550. For urgent media queries outside UK office hours, this number will direct to the duty spokesperson.

Journalists may also contact GroupMediaUK@shell.com. This inbox is monitored during normal UK office hours (0900 to 1800 UK time, Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e3bf8d9-236c-4645-9a71-40d8feb17d7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de55b2c-15ba-4626-9d74-f95f4c34eb25

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/151be6fb-5b16-465d-9846-24d6acff344d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f400a5-e590-4ff6-aa64-4f80cfb92e76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46de8f88-f321-4ff7-8503-dcd8e0652616

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd437471-6389-480a-8726-52cd398420c1



