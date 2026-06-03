Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Operating as American EcoFuels, Initiates Strategic Airline Outreach Program to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Discussions and Commercial Development

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) operating as American EcoFuels (“ECOX” or the “Company”), a developer of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) and advanced fuel technologies, announced that over the next eight weeks the Company plans to engage in a series of meetings with several leading U.S. airlines to discuss potential long-term SAF offtake agreements designed to support the aviation industry’s decarbonization goals while advancing American EcoFuels’ commercial development strategy.

The meetings are expected to focus on establishing commercial frameworks for future SAF supply agreements that could provide airlines with reliable access to domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel while supporting the financing, construction, and expansion of American EcoFuels’ production capabilities.

As part of these discussions, American EcoFuels expects to address several key commercial and operational considerations, including:

Long-term SAF supply volumes and delivery schedules

Contract duration and phased production ramp-up commitments

Pricing mechanisms and market indexation structures

Carbon intensity targets and lifecycle emissions reductions

Ownership and allocation of environmental attributes and credits

Eligibility under federal and state renewable fuel programs

Sustainability certifications and approved feedstock sources

ASTM fuel certification requirements and airline operational specifications

Logistics, storage, blending, and fuel delivery infrastructure

Performance guarantees, risk allocation, and financing support provisions

The Company believes that long-term airline offtake agreements represent more than a fuel sales opportunity. Such agreements can provide demand visibility, support project development planning, and serve as an important component of project financing initiatives. Management believes early engagement with prospective airline customers is an important step toward developing commercially scalable fuel production capacity capable of meeting long-term aviation demand.

“We are looking forward to engaging directly with airline stakeholders regarding their long-term fuel requirements, sustainability objectives, and operational priorities,” said Brian Vitale, Director of Aviation for American EcoFuels. “Our goal is to develop commercial relationships that provide airlines with access to domestically produced SAF while creating the visibility and certainty necessary to support future production growth, infrastructure development, and project financing activities. The aviation industry has made significant commitments toward reducing carbon emissions, and we are excited to explore opportunities to help airline partners meet those goals through scalable, American-produced fuel solutions.”

Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., added, “Long-term offtake relationships are a critical component of commercializing any SAF platform. These discussions are intended to help us better understand airline requirements while establishing the framework for potential commercial relationships that could support future production, project development, and financing initiatives. We believe the aviation industry will continue to seek dependable domestic SAF supply sources as regulatory requirements and sustainability commitments continue to evolve.”

The planned meetings are expected to occur throughout June and July 2026 and will involve airline sustainability, procurement, operations, finance, and strategic planning teams, together with representatives from American EcoFuels’ commercial and executive leadership.

Intellectual Property Expansion

The Company expects to advance multiple additional patent filings in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing effort to expand and strengthen the intellectual property portfolio supporting its fuel production technologies, process innovations, and related commercialization initiatives. Management believes the continued development and protection of proprietary technology will remain an important component of the Company’s long-term commercialization and growth strategy. These anticipated filings are expected to cover various aspects of the Company’s fuel production processes, system designs, and related technological innovations.

Industry Analysis Supports Commercial Strategy

In conjunction with its commercial development initiatives, the Company recently completed a comprehensive Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry analysis examining airline demand, global production capacity, regulatory developments, and market growth forecasts. The report highlights what management believes is the defining characteristic of the current SAF market: demand is accelerating while supply remains severely constrained.

According to data cited in the report, SAF represented only approximately 0.6% of global jet fuel consumption in 2025 and is projected to reach only 0.8% in 2026 despite increasing airline commitments and expanding regulatory mandates. The report also highlights the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation framework, which requires increasing SAF utilization from 2% in 2025 to 70% by 2050, creating long-term mandated demand for sustainable aviation fuels. Management believes this combination of regulatory support, airline adoption, and persistent supply shortages creates a compelling opportunity for new scalable fuel production platforms. The full report is available here: SAF Industry Report

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is advancing gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies through strategic transactions and operational development. Through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the Company is positioning to commercialize synthetic fuel production systems designed to convert natural gas and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated integration, execution, and strategic timing associated with such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.



Contact:

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ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com