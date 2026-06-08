Ceffu Receives Full Financial Services License in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City

GELEPHU, Bhutan, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceffu today announced that it has been granted a Financial Services License by the Gelephu Financial Services Office in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan.





The full license follows Ceffu’s In-Principle Approval, received in March 2026, and authorises the company to conduct regulated activities in and from Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Through this license, Ceffu is positioned to expand its institutional digital asset offering across three regulated service areas:

Custody Services: Institutional-grade safeguarding and governance infrastructure for digital assets.

Institutional-grade safeguarding and governance infrastructure for digital assets. Dealing in Investments as Agent: Support for institutional transaction flows and intermediary execution services across digital asset markets.

Support for institutional transaction flows and intermediary execution services across digital asset markets. Arranging Credit: Institutional credit intermediation designed to help clients access regulated financing facilities across digital markets.



The milestone reinforces Ceffu’s commitment to building within robust regulatory frameworks while extending institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure across emerging global financial hubs.

Supporting Regulated Digital Asset Growth in Bhutan

Gelephu Mindfulness City is developing as a purpose-built financial and innovation hub designed to support regulated participation in digital assets and broader financial services.

Ceffu’s licensed presence in Gelephu Mindfulness City will enable the company to contribute institutional products built around the operational, security, and compliance requirements of global market participants. These services are designed to support institutions including asset managers, trading firms, fintech platforms, and other professional counterparties seeking regulated access to digital asset markets.

“Securing the Financial Services License from the Gelephu Financial Services Office marks an important milestone in Ceffu’s regulatory and institutional growth journey. We are proud to be part of Gelephu Mindfulness City and to contribute institutional-grade solutions that prioritize security, governance, and long-term market sustainability in Bhutan.

As institutional participation in digital assets continues to evolve globally, regulated digital asset services will remain fundamental to enabling scalable and compliant market access, particularly in forward-looking jurisdictions that actively support responsible innovation and the development of next-generation financial ecosystems.”

Ian Loh, CEO of Ceffu

Looking Ahead

Gelephu Mindfulness City represents a forward-looking vision for a globally connected financial centre grounded in sustainability, governance, and long-term economic development.

Ceffu remains committed to supporting this vision through regulated infrastructure, institutional-grade security, and continued collaboration with regulatory stakeholders. As digital asset markets continue to mature, Ceffu believes trusted and compliant infrastructure will be essential to enabling sustainable institutional participation.

Through its licensed operations in Bhutan, Ceffu looks forward to contributing to the continued development of Gelephu Mindfulness City as an innovative hub for regulated digital finance.

About Gelephu Mindfulness City

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region is a visionary initiative creating a world-class economic hub in southern Bhutan, centered on mindfulness, sustainability, and innovation. The SAR integrates traditional Bhutanese values with globally recognized legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology, while harnessing the Kingdom’s abundant renewable energy resources to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development.

For more information, visit www.gmc.bt or contact info@gmc.bt.

About Ceffu

Ceffu is a compliant, institutional-grade custody platform offering custody and liquidity solutions that are ISO 27001 and 27701 certified and SOC2 Type 2 attested. Its multi-party computation technology, combined with a customizable multi-approval scheme, provides bespoke solutions allowing institutional clients to safely store and manage their virtual assets.

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This is a general announcement and marketing communication. Products and services referred to here may not be available through the Ceffu entity you have onboarded with.