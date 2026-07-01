NBC Securities Rebrands as Lanark Financial: Honoring a 30-Year Foundation. Reinforcing an Independent Future.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities is rebranding as Lanark Financial, a name drawn from the firm’s history, and a deliberate signal of independence as the rest of the industry consolidates. With more than $5 billion in assets under advisement, 85 financial professionals, and 28 branch offices nationwide, the firm is grounding its next chapter in the proven belief that has defined it since 1995: relationships matter most.

The Lanark name carries personal meaning for the firm’s founder, Frank Falkenburg. It comes from a road in Birmingham, Alabama, where Frank Falkenburg’s father lived and where he and Frank once built a small record company called Lanark Records — a story of family, trust, and creating something lasting with the people closest to you. Lanark also traces to a Celtic word meaning a glade, an open clearing where light comes through — where true growth can happen. For the firm, that meaning reflects the clarity, continuity, and room to grow that advisors and clients have looked to NBC Securities to provide for three decades.

The timing is deliberate. As independent broker-dealers continue to be absorbed into larger platforms, Lanark Financial is making a different bet: deepening its core identity, strengthening its advisor network, and building for the long term as a firm that has been independently owned since 2010 and intends to stay that way.

“This firm has always been a place where advisors have the room, resources, and support to grow while serving clients the right way,” said Peyton Falkenburg, President of Lanark Financial. “That is what Lanark means to us, and what the next thirty years are built around.”

The new name marks a significant moment in the firm’s history, not a change in who it is. Lanark Financial continues operating as the same independent, employee-owned firm, with the same people, ownership, advisor relationships, and client relationships.

The firm's new brand platform, "Where Legacy Takes Root," captures both its 30-year foundation and the next generation of leadership driving its future. Frank Falkenburg, Chairman, and Peyton Falkenburg, President, are building that future together — with the same independence and advisor focus the firm has maintained through three decades of industry consolidation.

Lanark Financial remains committed to supporting both employee W-2 and independent 1099 advisors, giving financial professionals access to institutional-level infrastructure while preserving the flexibility to build client relationships their way. Behind that platform is a team averaging more than 25 years of industry experience, with compliance support, practice resources, and product access built around one priority: helping advisors run their practices with the freedom and consistency their clients deserve.

“Taking care of our people — advisors, clients, and team members — is what has kept this firm on course for thirty years,” said Peyton Falkenburg. “Getting a little better every day built NBC Securities. That same commitment will guide Lanark Financial for the next thirty.”

That long-term commitment traces directly to the firm's founder.

“The Lanark name has meant something to my family for a long time,” said Frank Falkenburg, Chairman and Founder of Lanark Financial. “After 60 years in this industry, I am just as enthusiastic about the future of this firm as I was when we started. That is what this name means to me.”

Thirty years in, Lanark Financial enters its next chapter as an independent, employee-owned broker-dealer and RIA with the platform and people to grow on its own terms. The firm will begin using the Lanark Financial name across its website, communications, client materials, advisor materials, and related brand channels on June 30, 2026.

About Lanark Financial

Lanark Financial is a full-service independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, serving advisors and clients across the Southeast and throughout the U.S. Founded in 1995 as NBC Securities, Inc., the firm supports individuals, families, companies, W-2 advisors, independent 1099 advisors, and community bank programs through a comprehensive financial services platform. Lanark Financial provides wealth management, retirement planning, fixed income, insurance, financial planning, 401(k) programs, and advisory support, with a focus on long-term relationships, advisor support, and independent financial guidance.

For more information, visit www.lanarkfinancial.com.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com