Shane Hedderson, MBA, Appointed Cleanfarms Executive Director Effective July 1, 2026

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms has named Shane Hedderson, MBA, as its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026, following a national search for the organization’s next leader. A long-standing member of Cleanfarms’ senior management team, Mr. Hedderson brings deep experience in agricultural stewardship, circular economy initiatives and industry partnership development to the role. He succeeds Barry Friesen, who retired in April 2026.

“Shane is a dynamic leader who brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational expertise and strong industry relationships to this important national role,” said Boyd Bergstrom, Chair of the Cleanfarms Board of Directors. “The board has had the opportunity to work with Shane over many years, and we have every confidence in his ability to guide Cleanfarms through the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

“It is an honour to take on this role and to continue building on the accomplishments of the past 15 years alongside our talented team,” said Shane Hedderson, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “Our goal is to ensure Cleanfarms’ waste management programs remain a trusted and accessible option for farms across the country now and in the years ahead.”

Mr. Hedderson holds a Bachelor of Environmental Studies and Business from the University of Waterloo and an MBA in Sustainable Commerce from the University of Guelph. He joined Cleanfarms as its second permanent employee shortly after the organization launched in 2010 and has played a key role in many of its significant milestones, including helping achieve a 90 per cent collection rate for small HDPE pesticide and fertilizer containers.

As Cleanfarms’ Director for the Western Region, he helped launch an on-site pickup collection program for large-acreage farms, which continues to attract new participants. More recently, he led Cleanfarms’ participation in an international initiative to develop and launch the first circular packaging project for agriculture involving intermediate bulk container (IBC) totes.

In his new role, Mr. Hedderson will continue to strengthen industry partnerships and advance circular solutions for Canadian agriculture. His priorities include maintaining the strong performance of existing programs, developing new collection programs for currently uncollected agricultural plastics, and building on the strong stewardship demonstrated by farmers and industry partners across the country.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca | (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52b72edd-e7e1-414e-85e8-6fedd102a7ca



