The GLP-1s Are Creating Another Boom, a New $2 Billion Opportunity Exists in Aesthetics. Conexeu Is Building for It

Highlights

An unclaimed opportunity. Large-volume body contouring, and restoration of the breasts, hips, and buttocks is a significant injectable aesthetics category yet to be claimed. History demonstrates the value of category creation. BOTOX® established the neuromodulator category, and AbbVie's Botox franchise generated $5.9 billion in fiscal 2025. 1

Large-volume body contouring, and restoration of the breasts, hips, and buttocks is a significant injectable aesthetics category yet to be claimed. History demonstrates the value of category creation. BOTOX® established the neuromodulator category, and AbbVie's Botox franchise generated $5.9 billion in fiscal 2025. A multi-billion-dollar market. The breast implant market is projected to grow from $2.21 billion to $3.21 billion by 2030. 2 The buttock augmentation market is expected to expand even more rapidly, increasing from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $11.72 billion by 2030. 3

The breast implant market is projected to grow from $2.21 billion to $3.21 billion by 2030. The buttock augmentation market is expected to expand even more rapidly, increasing from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $11.72 billion by 2030. The volume gap. Traditional facial fillers are designed for small-volume applications, with a typical syringe containing about one-fifth of a teaspoon. In contrast, large-volume body restoration often requires hundreds of times greater volume. 4

Traditional facial fillers are designed for small-volume applications, with a typical syringe containing about one-fifth of a teaspoon. In contrast, large-volume body restoration often requires hundreds of times greater volume. The proof point. Conexeu has completed its 12-month P.R.O.O.F study, which evaluated CXU™ in a large-volume model. To put that in perspective: restoring roughly 200cc, close to a full cup size, is the scale body contouring requires, and no injectable delivers it today. 1 Detailed findings are reserved for peer-reviewed publication. 4

Conexeu has completed its 12-month P.R.O.O.F study, which evaluated CXU™ in a large-volume model. To put that in perspective: restoring roughly 200cc, close to a full cup size, is the scale body contouring requires, and no injectable delivers it today. Detailed findings are reserved for peer-reviewed publication. The demand driver. GLP-1 adoption is opening the market fastest; the aesthetics opportunity is projected to nearly triple, from roughly $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030. 5

GLP-1 adoption is opening the market fastest; the aesthetics opportunity is projected to nearly triple, from roughly $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030. Conexeu’s approach. CXU™ is being developed as a structural scaffold designed for large-volume placement while supporting the body's natural tissue regeneration capabilities.

RENO, Nev., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a tissue-restoration platform, today detailed the two study axes most central to its entry into medical aesthetics from its completed twelve-month P.R.O.O.F. preclinical study (Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen) that looked at large-volume body restoration and injectable mechanical performance. Together they form the evidence base behind the Company's move into medical aesthetics as a platform: one formulation and one delivery system designed to scale across multiple applications. For decades, that gap has had no injectable answer. Conexeu is aiming its investigational tissue-restoration platform, CXU™ , at exactly that opening, building on the large-volume arm of its completed 12-month P.R.O.O.F. preclinical study.

“Large-volume body contouring is the prize no one has claimed, and it is the opportunity CXU™ was created to capture. Just as neuromodulators, fillers, and biostimulators were each defined by pioneering first movers, we believe CXU™ has the potential to establish an entirely new category, bioregeneration, by pairing meaningful volume restoration with true tissue regeneration. Mechanical performance is the price of entry in injectables, the foundation every material must meet alongside biology,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu Sciences.

The Open Frontier

Large-volume restoration operates at a scale that existing injectables were not generally built to serve. Fillers were designed for fine lines and small volume, not for body contouring. Fat grafting is surgical, and with roughly 30 to 70 percent lost due to reabsorption, there is often a requirement for repeat grafting.6 Implants remain foreign material. So, the largest opportunity in aesthetics has also been its most stubborn challenge: how to restore real volume with a needle rather than in an operating room. The markets behind that gap are large and growing. Buttock augmentation is projected to reach $11.72 billion by 2030,3 and the breast implant and reconstruction markets together are projected to approach $6 billion by 2030.2 The category has stayed open because no product has answered the question at scale.

The Catalyst: What P.R.O.O.F. Means

P.R.O.O.F. (Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen) marks the completion of Conexeu’s 12-month preclinical program for the CXU™ platform. While not a commercial launch or regulatory clearance, it delivers the preclinical evidence package supporting the platform’s next stage of development in medical aesthetics.

The Approach. CXU™ is a thermosensitive, flowable collagen ECM scaffold. It is designed to flow for placement, conform to three-dimensional geometry, and set in situ at body temperature. It is designed to supply the structural scaffold for the body's own cells and signals to populate, so tissue forms where the material is placed rather than being displaced by an inert filler. Conexeu is evaluating that structural approach through disciplined preclinical work.

The Physics of a Product. Before the role of biology, a material must behave like a deliverable injectable: flow through a fine needle for placement, then resist deformation and remain in place once set. The injectable-performance benchmarks assessed in P.R.O.O.F., previously reported as met, address that threshold. Conexeu characterized how CXU™ flows for placement and sets in situ at body temperature, the mechanical foundation that any large-volume injectable must satisfy before it can be evaluated as a product. Specific values are reserved for peer-reviewed publication.

The Category Precedent: What a First Mover Can Do. Category creation in aesthetics is not theoretical. BOTOX® began as a medical product and, after its 2002 aesthetic approval, defined an entirely new injectable category, neuromodulators, from a standing start. That category is now worth between $9 billion and $12 billion, and AbbVie's Botox franchise alone reached $5.9 billion in fiscal 2025.1 Each injectable category that followed, fillers and biostimulators, was likewise defined by a first mover. Conexeu's thesis is that large-volume bioregeneration is the next such opening. This is a category analogy, not a product comparison. CXU™ and BOTOX® address different needs by different mechanisms.

Leadership. Conexeu Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz MD, PhD, shared that "Few existing injectables were designed to restore larger volumes and remain in place. That is a requirement problem, not a marketing problem, and it is why the category remains open. Our preclinical studies are focused on evaluating whether CXU™ can address that unmet need.”

The Demand Is Not Speculative. Roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults have now used a GLP-1 medication, and many who transform their bodies look to complete that transformation with restored, natural fullness.7 Boston Consulting Group estimates provider revenue from GLP-1-related aesthetic care will grow from approximately $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion over five years.5 Category leaders are validating the same shift: Galderma has run Phase IV clinical work on GLP-1 facial volume,8 and Novo Nordisk's chief executive publicly signaled interest in aesthetic and longevity medicine in June 2026.9 CXU™ is being positioned to complete that transformation.

Milestone and Next Step. Consistent with the full program, the specific findings, endpoints, and implantation volumes remain reserved for peer-reviewed publication, so the data can be evaluated independently. These are preclinical findings, not peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established. Conexeu is advancing a predicate-based regulatory strategy for its lead candidate, targeting a 510(k) submission in the first quarter of 2027, subject to required testing, manufacturing, and documentation.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting bioregeneration. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.



About CXU™

CXU™ is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical research, Ten-Minute Tissue™ has been characterized for host cell infiltration, vascular ingrowth, organized remodeling, a low-inflammatory profile, and lower fibrotic outcomes, conditions intended to support constructive remodeling.11

The platform grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by a multi-jurisdictional patent estate spanning more than 40 jurisdictions (U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia, with protection pending in Canada). Conexeu owns the platform IP, holding all rights, title, and interest, with no royalty or licensing obligations, and intends to expand across new indications and markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding regulatory pathway, submission timing, category development, and platform expansion. CXU™ is an investigational device and is not cleared or approved for marketing in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Preclinical data are not peer-reviewed and are not predictive of clinical outcomes. Market figures cited are third-party projections that vary by source and are not presented as Conexeu addressable revenue. Actual results may differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

References and Trademarks

Neuromodulator category size, third-party research (approximately $9 to $12 billion). Botox franchise revenue, AbbVie fiscal 2025 reporting (approximately $5.9 billion). BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, an AbbVie company. Conexeu is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by AbbVie or Allergan. Breast markets, third-party research: breast implant device market approximately $2.21 billion (2025) to $3.21 billion (2030), Mordor Intelligence; breast reconstruction approximately $2.16 billion (2024) to $3.15 billion (2030), Grand View Research. Combined implant and reconstruction approach approximately $6 billion by 2030 ($3.21B + $3.15B). Cited as category context, not Conexeu addressable revenue. Buttock and gluteal augmentation market, Grand View Research: approximately $2.99 billion (2023) to $11.72 billion (2030). Cited as category context, not Conexeu addressable revenue. Procedure-volume and format context: HA dermal filler syringe format approximately 0.8 to 1.0 mL, roughly one-fifth of a teaspoon (FDA premarket labeling); breast augmentation approximately 192 to 206 cc per breast. Boston Consulting Group, "Five Growth Imperatives for Medical Aesthetics," 2025 (GLP-1 aesthetic provider revenue approximately $0.7 billion in 2025 to $2.0 billion by 2030). Fat-graft resorption approximately 30 to 70 percent (Gir P, et al., Plast Reconstr Surg, 2012). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22743888/ GLP-1 adoption, approximately 1 in 8 U.S. adults (Reuters poll, May 2024). https://www.reuters.com/world/us/roughly-1-8-us-adults-have-taken-glp-1-drugs-like-wegovy-poll-shows-2024-05-10/ Post-weight-loss aesthetic demand context (Dermatology Times, Somenek). https://www.dermatologytimes.com/view/sculptra-and-restylane-deliver-9-month-skin-confidence-boost-post-medication-weight-loss Galderma Phase IV clinical program, Sculptra and Restylane in medication-driven weight-loss facial volume loss, final nine-month data, 2025. https://www.galderma.com/news/galderma-unveils-final-nine-month-data-medication-driven-weight-loss Novo Nordisk chief executive signaled interest in aesthetic and longevity medicine, June 2026 (Business of Fashion). https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/beauty/novo-nordisk-longevity-aesthetics-weight-loss/ Injectable aesthetics reference market, Grand View Research, Aesthetic Injectable Market Report (approximately $11.0 billion). Peer-reviewed preclinical publications characterizing the CXU™ ECM platform: Hartwell R., et al., Tissue Engineering Part A (2015) 21(5); 1085–1094; Journal of Burn Care & Research (2019); Advances in Wound Care (2021) 10(3); 113–122; Pakyari M., et al., Experimental Dermatology (2021) 31; 715–724; Alnojeidi H., et al., Gels (2022) 8; 49; Amiri N., et al., Gels (2023) 9; 542.





Trademarks

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, an AbbVie company. Ozempic® and Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Conexeu is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by AbbVie, Allergan, or Novo Nordisk. CXU™, P.R.O.O.F.™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Media Contact

Gateway Group

CNXU@Gateway-grp.com

949.574.3860

Cautionary Statement

CXU™ and the Company's device candidates, including Ten-Minute Tissue™, are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. Nothing in this news release should be interpreted as a claim that any Conexeu product is safe or effective, is available for sale, or has received regulatory clearance or approval. The P.R.O.O.F study is a preclinical, animal-model study. Preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans, and the Company is not disclosing detailed findings, quantitative data, or individual study endpoints at this time. These are preclinical findings; they have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; preclinical study objectives described as met may not result in clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; third party market estimates disclosed herein, including GLP-1, aesthetics and injectable market figures may prove inaccurate or may not reflect the Company’s addressable market; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved for marketing in any jurisdiction, and that no assurance can be given that any such clearance or approval will be obtained; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXU™ wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.