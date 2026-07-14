COPPERWORKS Announces $32M Expansion, Adding Jobs in New Haven, Ind.

NEW HAVEN, Ind., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS is advancing a $32 million investment to expand its operations in New Haven, IN, creating new jobs and reinforcing its long-term commitment to customers, team members and the continued growth of its northeast Indiana campus.

The project marks a significant expansion of the company’s manufacturing capabilities and overall footprint. COPPERWORKS has operated in New Haven since 2011, and the investment reflects sustained growth and increasing demand across its product lines. Plans include two new buildings, one for manufacturing and one for office space, along with new production equipment to enhance efficiency and output.

A key component of the investment is the installation of two new equipment lines, including bus bar and copper shape production and expanded wire drawing capabilities, which will increase production capacity and product offerings. These enhancements will allow COPPERWORKS to deliver greater value to its existing customers while also expanding its ability to serve new markets. The added capacity strengthens the company’s position as a reliable, domestic supplier of high-quality copper products.

The expansion is also expected to support workforce growth, with approximately 12 new full-time, skilled manufacturing positions, contributing to continued job growth in the region. These roles will support the company’s ongoing efforts to invest not only in infrastructure, but in the people who power its operations.

“Broader domestic reshoring trends are creating meaningful opportunities for U.S.-based manufacturers to reinvest in their facilities,” said Jerry Evans, President of COPPERWORKS. “As companies prioritize domestic supply chains, we are well-positioned to meet that demand through strategic investments like this.”

Products from the expanded capabilities will be available across the company’s Advantage, Elemental and 100% recycled content Infinity brands, offering customers a range of performance and sustainability-focused solutions.

“This expansion allows us to better serve our customers with high-performance copper solutions while advancing our sustainability goals,” Evans said.

The project is being supported through local economic development incentives approved by Allen County and the City of New Haven. Construction is expected to begin in August, with completion anticipated by the end of 2027.

About SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS

SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS, headquartered in New Haven, Indiana, is a leading manufacturer of copper rod and single-end wire products. The company serves a broad range of industries and end markets with solutions that emphasize quality, performance, and sustainability. A joint venture between Steel Dynamics, Inc. and LaFarga YourCopperSolutions, S.A., COPPERWORKS combines advanced technology with a commitment to operational excellence. The company operates with the highest standards of integrity, focusing on safety, efficiency, and continuous improvement to deliver consistent value to its customers. Through its portfolio of copper rod and wire products, including options with 100% recycled content, COPPERWORKS supports the growing demand for sustainable materials while maintaining uncompromising product quality. For more information, visit COPPERWORKS.com.







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