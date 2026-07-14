Acquisition of Own Shares

Mechelen, Belgium; 14 July 2026, 22.01 CET; regulated information

Within the framework of the repurchase program announced on June 9, 2026, Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) ("Lakefront") announces that it has repurchased 108,645 Lakefront shares between 06 July 2026 and 10 July 2026, as follows:

Date of purchase Market/MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 06/07/2026 XAMS 20,236 26.54 536,964.28 26.20 26.90 06/07/2026 CEUX 2,499 26.69 66,710.06 26.32 26.90 06/07/2026 TQEX 355 26.72 9,486.20 26.52 26.90 06/07/2026 AQEU 319 26.58 8,477.65 26.52 26.88 07/07/2026 XAMS 16,553 26.65 441,104.34 26.40 26.86 07/07/2026 CEUX 1,578 26.55 41,894.01 26.44 26.76 07/07/2026 TQEX 821 26.64 21,872.92 26.60 26.70 07/07/2026 AQEU 49 26.60 1,303.40 26.60 26.60 08/07/2026 XAMS 17,502 26.84 469,793.93 26.66 27.00 08/07/2026 CEUX 4,339 26.89 116,674.84 26.74 26.96 08/07/2026 TQEX 1,157 26.87 31,086.62 26.76 26.94 08/07/2026 AQEU 416 26.86 11,172.18 26.80 26.94 09/07/2026 XAMS 16,919 26.77 452,892.87 26.56 26.90 09/07/2026 CEUX 2,717 26.79 72,781.09 26.70 26.96 09/07/2026 TQEX 23 26.76 615.48 26.76 26.76 09/07/2026 AQEU 400 26.77 10,707.04 26.76 26.78 10/07/2026 XAMS 19,764 26.52 524,208.48 26.14 26.90 10/07/2026 CEUX 2,009 26.66 53,568.98 26.26 26.92 10/07/2026 TQEX 692 26.65 18,443.74 26.24 26.78 10/07/2026 AQEU 297 26.82 7,964.53 26.26 26.92 Total 108,645 26.67 2,897,722.65 26.14 27.00

As of market close on 10 July 2026, Lakefront holds 412,401 of its own ordinary shares.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics

Lakefront Biotherapeutics (formerly known as Galapagos) is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical‑stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first‑in‑class BCMAxCD3 T‑cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal‑making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high‑quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long‑term shareholder value. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:

Investor Relations

Sherri Spear

+1 412 522 6418

sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “upcoming,” “future,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “potential,” “forward,” “goal,” “next,” “continue,” “should,” “encouraging,” “aim,” “progress,” “remain,” “explore,” and “further,” as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront’s plans to repurchase its ordinary shares. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if our results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Such risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties that can be found in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of our operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

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