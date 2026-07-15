Omada Health to Host its First Investor Day on September 10, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that members of senior management will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The half‑day, in‑person event will take place in New York City and begin at 1:00 pm EDT.

During the session, investors will hear directly from leaders about Omada’s vision, strategy, and long-term growth plans. The program will be accessible via a live webcast at https://investors.omadahealth.com/news-events/events . A replay of the program and related materials will also be available at the same link following the event.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is reverse engineering the way healthcare is delivered in America, putting the space between doctor visits–where health is won or lost–at the center of care. Today's healthcare system poorly serves chronic conditions that require ongoing support outside of the exam room, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, and musculoskeletal conditions. Omada’s virtual-first model combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-enabled technology to deliver personalized care at scale, including support for GLP-1 therapy. Omada has served more than two million members since launch across 2,000+ employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and health systems. Learn more at omadahealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, macroeconomic and industry conditions and other factors. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and ability to manage our growth effectively; our history of net losses and ability to maintain profitability; the ability of our programs to achieve and maintain market acceptance; changes in the healthcare industry and competition; the growth and success of our customers and channel partners; the number of individuals covered by our programs and the number of our programs covered by our customers; the level of member engagement in our programs; our ability to maintain and grow customer and channel partner relationships; concentration of a substantial portion of our sales among a limited number of customers and channel partners; our ability to attract new customers and channel partners and increase member enrollment from existing and new customers and channel partners; our ability to increase the size of our organization; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; the impact of seasonality on our financial results; our ability to achieve widespread brand awareness and the impact of any negative media coverage; our ability to develop and release new programs and services; cybersecurity threats; our dependence on the interoperability of our programs and connected devices with third-party devices, operating systems and applications; changes in laws or regulations or the implementation of existing laws and regulations; compliance with privacy and security laws and regulations; our and our affiliated professional entities’ compliance with healthcare regulatory laws; any modification in U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement policies; our dependence on our relationships with affiliated professional entities; and other risk factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Craig Gracey

IR@omadahealth.com