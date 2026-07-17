From Amazon #1 Bestseller to National Award Winner: Independent Author Noelle Hipke's Ascension Series Gains Momentum - HipKey TV Press Announces

From Amazon #1 Bestseller to National Award Winner: Independent Author Noelle Hipke's Ascension Series Gains Momentum

Multiple literary awards and growing recognition position the visionary author for expanded publishing opportunities.



Huntington Beach, CA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent author and poet Noelle Hipke is gaining national recognition for her unique blend of visionary writing, poetry, and transformational storytelling focused on consciousness, personal growth, and humanity's evolving potential. Following multiple literary honors and an Amazon #1 bestseller, Hipke's latest book, Earth Games: Playbook Rules & Regulations, was recently named Silver Winner in the Visionary Non-Fiction category of the prestigious 2026 COVR Visionary Awards.

Earth Games: Playbook Rules & Regulations by Noelle Hipke, Book Two of the Ascension Series, was named Silver Winner in the Visionary Non-Fiction category of the 2026 COVR Visionary Awards.

Presented annually by the Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR), the Visionary Awards recognize outstanding books and products that advance the Mind, Body, Spirit industry. The award places Earth Games among the year's most respected works in visionary publishing.

The recognition marks another milestone in Hipke's growing career as an independent author. Her debut book, Superpowers, earned multiple national literary awards, including honors from the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, Firebird Book Awards, and Readers' Favorite Book Awards, while reaching #1 Best Seller on Amazon, where it held the top position for eight consecutive days.

Together, Superpowers and Earth Games form the first two installments of Hipke's Ascension Series, a trilogy that explores consciousness, self-discovery, spiritual growth, and humanity's capacity to evolve in a rapidly changing world.

"Many people are searching for a deeper understanding of who they are and why they're here," said Hipke. "The Ascension Series was written to encourage readers to question assumptions, expand their awareness, and discover the possibilities that emerge when we view life through a broader lens."

As conversations around mindfulness, consciousness, and personal development continue to grow worldwide, Hipke believes readers are seeking books that combine practical reflection with imaginative exploration.

"Whether readers approach these ideas from a spiritual, philosophical, or personal growth perspective, my hope is that these books spark meaningful conversations and inspire people to think beyond conventional boundaries," she said.

Hipke is currently completing Ascension Dimension, the third and final book in the trilogy. With an established record of award-winning titles and increasing recognition within the Mind, Body, Spirit community, she is actively seeking literary representation, publishing partnerships, media interviews, podcast appearances, speaking engagements, and opportunities to expand the reach of the Ascension Series.

Industry professionals note that independent authors who consistently earn respected literary awards while building engaged audiences are increasingly attracting the attention of traditional publishers looking for proven voices in the nonfiction marketplace.

About the Ascension Series

The Ascension Series explores consciousness, human potential, personal transformation, and the future of humanity through an accessible blend of spiritual insight, philosophical inquiry, and practical reflection. The series invites readers to challenge limiting beliefs, embrace greater self-awareness, and consider new perspectives on individual and collective evolution.

Books in the series include:

Superpowers: A Journey to Self Health (Book One)

Earth Games: Playbook Rules & Regulations (Book Two)

Ascension Dimension (Book Three – Coming Soon)

Earth Games is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and major online booksellers.

About Noelle Hipke

Noelle Hipke is an award-winning, bestselling author whose work explores consciousness, personal transformation, and humanity's evolving potential. Her books have received multiple national literary awards, including recognition from the COVR Visionary Awards, Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, Firebird Book Awards, and Readers' Favorite Book Awards. Through writing and media, she seeks to inspire readers to expand their awareness and engage more deeply with life's biggest questions.

For more information, media interviews, or review copies, visit:

Website: https://www.NoelleHipke.com

Media Kit: https://www.NoelleHipke.com/media-kit

Email: hipkeytv@gmail.com

Media Contact: Noelle Hipke

High-resolution author photos, book covers, media kit, and interview information are available upon request.

Noelle Hipke is currently available for media interviews, podcast appearances, speaking engagements, and conversations with literary agents and publishing professionals interested in the Ascension Series.

Noelle Hipke's Superpowers, Book One of the Ascension Series, earned multiple literary honors, including the Royal Dragonfly, Firebird, and Readers' Favorite Book Awards, and reached #1 Bestseller status on Amazon.

About HipKey TV Press

HipKey TV Press is an independent publishing and media company founded by award-winning author Noelle Hipke. Dedicated to producing thought-provoking books and inspirational media, the company explores themes of consciousness, personal growth, spirituality, and human potential. Through publishing, media, and storytelling, HipKey TV Press inspires readers to expand their awareness, challenge conventional thinking, and embrace new possibilities for personal and collective transformation. Learn more at www.HipKeyTV.com.

Press Inquiries

Noelle Hipke

hipkeytv [at] gmail.com

https://www.NoelleHipke.com