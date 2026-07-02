Hudbay Receives Regulatory Approval to Further Increase Mill Throughput at its Constancia Mine in Peru

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) announced it has received approval from the National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments in Perú (“SENACE”) to amend its environmental permit and further increase annual mill processing capacity at Constancia. The approval was received in late June and represented the fifth environmental permit amendment at Constancia. The amended permit increases the processing capacity of the Constancia mill to 34 million tonnes of ore per annum from the previously permitted 31 million tonnes per annum. In March 2026, Hudbay received permit approval to increase mill throughput capacity to 31 million tonnes from 29.9 million tonnes per annum.

As part of the Company’s continuous improvement efforts, the updated permit enables additional capacity to further optimize Constancia’s operations and deliver strong copper production. Hudbay’s efforts to increase mill throughput align with the Peru Ministry of Energy and Mines’ regulatory framework, which permits operational flexibility to operate up to 10% above nominal daily capacity. Hudbay achieved total ore processed of 30.3 million tonnes and 31.9 million tonnes in 2025 and 2024, respectively. With this permit amendment, Hudbay now has a steady-state capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum, while maintaining the standard operational flexibility to handle daily increases of up to 10% above permitted levels.

The environmental permit amendment also approves further optimization of the mine plan, extends the operational life of Constancia, and incorporates the implementation of additional infrastructure to improve tailings transport infrastructure and water management systems.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “guidance”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “strategy”, “target”, “intends”, “objective”, “goal”, “understands”, “anticipates” and “believes” (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved” or “will be taken” (and variations of these or similar expressions). All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks that are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Cactus project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs

(416) 362-8181

investor.relations@hudbay.com