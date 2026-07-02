Vishay Intertechnology 34 PHE Multi-Turn Absolute Position Sensor Delivers High Accuracy and Stability at a Reduced Cost

MALVERN, Pa., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new ready-to-use multi-turn absolute position sensor designed for high accuracy and long term stability in demanding environments. Featuring non-contacting Hall Effect technology, the Vishay Sfernice 34 PHE delivers linearity down to ± 1 % (full stroke), resolution of 1°, and a lifespan greater than 10 million cycles — all in a 7/8 in (22.2 mm) diameter body.

Offering linear or rotary displacement tracking, with a total electrical angle of 3600° across 10 turns, the position sensor released today is available at a 40 % lower cost than previous-generation devices. Combined with its high accuracy and resolution, this makes the 34 PHE a cost-effective, high performance solution for servo loop motion control systems. The device will be used in industrial motor and actuator displacements tracking; linear actuators for solar panel tracking; flow control valve positioning; and throttle and pedal position sensors for applications such as agricultural machinery, railway equipment, and ships.

For reliable operation in these harsh environments, the 34 PHE offers an IP65-rated sealing and withstands high frequency vibrations up to 20 g and shocks up to 50 g. Integrated reverse voltage and overvoltage input protections (-14 VDC and +28 VDC, respectively) reduce costs by eliminating the need for external protection circuitry. The device is configurable with either single or dual analog ratiometric or digital (PWM) output signals. Dual outputs operate as oppositely‑tracking position sensors, providing a built‑in fault detection to enhance safety, reliability, and functional safety compliance. An integrated locating peg on the mounting face simplifies installation while preventing rotation, improving alignment accuracy and long-term stability.

As a “true power on” device, the 34 PHE reports its position immediately upon power-up without requiring recalibration, re-homing, or initialization routines — even after a power loss. This further reduces costs by eliminating the need for a battery back-up. Customizable to meet the most demanding needs, the RoHS-compliant device operates with a supply voltage of 5 V DC ± 10 % and a supply current of < 8.5 mA typical (single output). The recommended load resistance is 1 kΩ for both analog and PWM output.

Samples and production quantities of the 34 PHE are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?57127 (34 PHE)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334361797