Gemini Launches Commission-Free Stock Trading In Next Step Toward Financial Super App

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gemini announced the launch of stock trading with 0% commissions for customers in the United States [1]. The launch marks another major milestone in Gemini's march to become an all-in-one financial super app. Gemini customers in qualifying jurisdictions can now trade thousands of U.S. exchange-listed securities directly from the Gemini app.



As part of the launch, Nasdaq will serve as an official provider for real-time market data, and Apex Clearing Corporation ("Apex"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., will act as the custodian and clearing broker.



“We have over a decade of experience in building financial platforms. We started with crypto and are expanding to stocks so that customers can manage their entire financial lives right from the Gemini app,” said Cameron Winklevoss, Co-Founder and President of Gemini. “This is what building a true financial super app looks like, and we're just getting started.”

This launch builds on significant regulatory and infrastructure milestones. In April, Gemini secured a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license from the CFTC, providing eventual in-house control over clearing and settlement for its derivatives products. Combined with its existing Designated Contract Market (DCM) license, today's announcement represents another critical step on Gemini's path to operating a full-stack regulated marketplace spanning crypto spot, prediction markets, and derivatives.



“Crypto was just the beginning. Our goal is to bring many financial products, from crypto to equities to derivatives, under one regulated platform,” said Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Gemini previously received approval from FINRA to operate a broker-dealer in 2022 and has now updated this registration to operate as an introducing broker, allowing Gemini to introduce customers to transactions in all NMS securities for execution and clearance by its clearing broker, Apex.



Disclosures



[1] Securities offered by Gemini Galactic Markets, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Not currently available in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., or Guam. Fees may apply for certain transaction types. Trading involves risks and may result in loss of capital. Not investment advice or a recommendation. For more information on Gemini Galactic Markets, LLC, see FINRA BrokerCheck.

Channels for Disclosure of Information



As a reminder, we announce material information to the public through filings with the SEC, the investor relations page on our website ( investors.gemini.com ), the blog on our website ( www.gemini.com/blog ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X account (@gemini), and our LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information and we use these channels for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to monitor the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Gemini’s business strategy; our goal of becoming an all-in-one financial super app; our expansion into U.S. equities trading; and our regulatory approvals and plans. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those risks described in Gemini’s filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date they are made. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied. Except as required by law, Gemini assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a global crypto and prediction markets platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.



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