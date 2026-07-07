The 22nd Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West takes place in San Diego, CA, August 10 – 12, 2026





HOUSTON, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 250+ Natural Gas Industry Decision-Makers Gather at this Annual Forum to Consider Insights into U.S. Rockies and West Natural Gas Markets, and to Structure Transactions to Buy, Sell and Transport Natural Gas and LNG.

Over two-hundred fifty energy industry professionals gather in August to gain insight and examine up-to-the-minute issues facing the U.S. Rockies and West natural gas market region. The 22nd annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West takes place August 12 – 10, 2026 in San Diego, CA. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas and LNG industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.

The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues faced by natural gas and LNG market stakeholders across the value chain. Key themes throughout the Agenda are the ongoing reset of markets to support U.S. energy policy, as well as worldwide geopolitical events impacting U.S. and global natural gas and LNG markets. Also, the industry response to the phenomenal projected increase in natural gas demand, primarily from natural gas power generation to feed AI data centers, but also to supply LNG exports. Beyond these overarching themes, the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. Rockies and West natural gas markets, including:

Demand for reliable/non-intermittent electricity demand in the region in the form of natural gas-fired power generation

Gas/electric coordination challenges

Growing Rockies and West gas supply

Overcoming constraints in natural gas midstream infrastructure (pipeline, storage, distribution) to support U.S. Rockies and West demand growth, as well as Rockies supply takeaway

Impact of exports (LNG and Mexico) competing for supply from production regions traditionally serving U.S. Rockies and West markets

Policy developments, including California’s apparent preference to import energy, and challenges to state Gas Bans

In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand/price), natural gas supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure project updates, end-use natural gas buyer perspectives, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. All these topics in the context of commercial operations value chain involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas and LNG.

The Program for the Energy Innovations: Rockies & West consists of 2 ½ days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content, insight analysis, and takeaways from industry leaders and subject matter experts.

Keynote addresses include: Doug Way, GM West Gas and Power Trading, Shell Energy North America, as well as a Morning Breakfast Keynote Roundtable with Daniel Tygret, Director-Commercial, Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Joseph Hulse, Vice President, Western Interstates Commercial, Williams, and Moderated by Ken Diel, Director, US West Wholesale Origination, NRG.

The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, discussed by knowledgeable industry representatives from the following leading organizations: NRG, S&P Global Energy, Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), bp, Cleveland Advisory, nGenue, Trellis Energy Software, SEO Agency USA, Williams Companies, Inc., Southern Company Gas, NJ Resources, TC Energy, American Gas Association, EQT, SoCal Gas, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Enbridge Inc. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain actionable insight into topical issues, with drill-down focus, from a variety of perspectives.

In addition, the Program also includes multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with Speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers, as well as key product/service providers from across the value chain.

This Forum focuses on U.S. Rockies and West natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other primary regions and key market segments across the continent. Registration is available at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/rw/ .

About the LDC Gas Forums: The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a purpose-built event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provides participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas and LNG market fundamentals (supply/demand); price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. for AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas and LNG midstream infrastructure; energy policy; regulation; legal; geopolitics; Mexico gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas and LNG value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

Even in today’s digital age, natural gas and LNG market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forums are uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for several decades.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking – Insights – Deal-Making

www.ldcgasforums.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb2e8ab-934a-4498-b4d6-696defd42a3a