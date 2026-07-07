Blake Okland Joins Berkadia as Chief Revenue Officer

New York, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, announced today that Blake Okland has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, bringing nearly three decades of leadership experience in multifamily capital markets, mortgage banking, investment sales, and strategic growth to Berkadia. Okland will report to Berkadia EVP – Production and Capital Markets Hilary Provinse and will serve on Berkadia’s Management Committee.

“With Berkadia’s mortgage banking and investment sales platform growth, we were well-positioned to add a leader of Blake’s stature and experience to build on our momentum and elevate our market presence even further,” said Berkadia EVP – Production and Capital Markets Hilary Provinse. “Blake’s deep industry knowledge and proven ability to unify and scale business lines make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”

In this role, Okland will be responsible for client growth, relationships, and leading the strategic direction of Berkadia’s investment sales and mortgage banking platforms. In addition to accelerating the growth of Berkadia’s national debt origination, international alliance with Knight Frank, and property brokerage businesses, Okland will be working to further integrate the capital markets platforms, while seamlessly delivering exceptional service and client satisfaction.

Okland joins Berkadia following senior executive roles across the multifamily and capital markets sectors at Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone, Newmark, and ARA where he has led large national teams, driven platform integration, and spearheaded major business expansion initiatives.

Okland’s appointment comes during a period of exceptional momentum for Berkadia’s mortgage banking and investment sales platforms. Over the past decade, Berkadia’s annual mortgage banking origination volume has grown from $10.5 billion in 2013 to nearly $35 billion in 2025. During the same period, investment sales volume increased from $4.1 billion in 2013 to a combined $30 billion in 2024 and 2025. Together, these results underscore the strength and versatility of the platform Okland will now lead.

“I’m honored to be joining Berkadia at such an exciting and pivotal moment for the company,” says Okland. “The organization’s commitment to continuous innovation and client service is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working closely with the mortgage banking and investment sales platforms and partner with producers across Berkadia to expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”



Berkadia recently announced that it was ranked the #1 GSE and HUD Lender by total volume in 2025*. Berkadia was also recognized as the #1 Freddie Mac Lender by Volume, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

*Based on Berkadia’s total production volumes released by Fannie Mae Multifamily ($7.04B) and Freddie Mac Multifamily ($10.3B) for 2025.