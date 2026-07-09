SBA Announces 10 Semifinalists in Freedom 250 Patriot Pitch Competition

WASHINGTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 10 semifinalists advancing in the Patriot Pitch Competition, the agency’s premier Freedom 250 initiative celebrating 250 years of American free enterprise and the small businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and generate economic growth for local communities. Featuring a $1 million cash prize pool funded by Clover Network, Inc. (Clover), the national competition highlights eligible small businesses whose innovation, leadership, and growth reflect the promise of the American Dream. These semifinalists advance to the next stage of judging for the chance to earn a spot in the finals event in Washington, D.C. this September, where five finalists will pitch before a panel of celebrity judges and a live audience.

“The Patriot Pitch Competition is a celebration of 250 years of American free enterprise and the entrepreneurs carrying forward that legacy for our next 250 years,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Out of 1,182 small businesses that submitted pitches from every state across the nation, these 10 semifinalists emerged from a highly competitive process by demonstrating the ingenuity and willingness to take risks that drive economic and job growth and define American enterprise at its best. Their outsized impact reflects not only the contribution small businesses make across the country today, but also the role they are playing in driving America’s next era of growth and opportunity. We are excited to see them advance and compete for a place in the live finale in Washington this September.”

A total of 1,182 small businesses submitted applications for the Patriot Pitch Competition. Following district and regional judging, the following 10 semifinalists advance to the next round of competition:

Compotech, Inc. — Brewer, Maine

Better Team USA Corporation — Clifton, New Jersey

D. Gillette Industrial Services (DGI) — Easton, Pennsylvania

Winton Machine — Suwanee, Georgia

MSP Aviation Inc. — Bloomington, Indiana

Maxivolt, Inc. — Amarillo, Texas

Plas-Tech Tooling — Garner, Iowa

Red River — Gillette, Wyoming

VetPowered LLC — San Diego, California

Goodwinds Composites LLC — Mount Vernon, Washington

Launched in May, the Patriot Pitch Competition is part of the SBA’s broader Freedom 250 initiative, commemorating America’s 250th anniversary by elevating entrepreneurs who embody the nation’s spirit of free enterprise, hard work, and innovation. The competition gives the SBA a national platform to spotlight small businesses that have used qualifying SBA capital products, including 7(a), 504, Microloan, SBIR/STTR, and SBIC financing, and that meet applicable revenue, ownership, and operating-history requirements.

Contestants are evaluated on their ability to strengthen American competitiveness, demonstrate strong small business performance and innovation, create economic impact and quality jobs, and show sound business fundamentals and execution readiness. The SBA also reviews participants for eligibility, business reputation, legal compliance, and conflicts of interest. At the live competition, finalists will compete for five prizes totaling $1 million: $400,000 for first place, $250,000 for second, $150,000 for third, $125,000 for fourth, and $75,000 for fifth.

More information about the competition, including full terms and conditions, is available at SBA.gov/freedom250.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.