Nyrstar

Nyrstar releases notice for the 2019 annual general shareholders’ meeting

Regulated Information Nyrstar releases notice for the 2019 annual general shareholders’ meeting 26 May 2019 at 23:50 CEST Nyrstar today invited its shareholders to attend its forthcoming annual...

1 hour ago multilang-release

P&S-Intelligence..jpg

Prescient & Strategic Intelligence

E-Cigarette Market Anticipated to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2024: P&S Intelligence

Key players in the global e-cigarette market includes Philip Morris International Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c., Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., Imperial Brands PLC, JUUL Labs Inc.,...

1 hour ago

Nyrstar

Nyrstar: 2018 Full Year Results

Regulated Information 2018 Full Year Results 26 May 2019 at 23:45 CEST HIGHLIGHTS: Capital structure review initiated in October 2018 in response to extremely challenging financial and operating...

1 hour ago multilang-release

Nyrstar

Nyrstar: First Quarter 2019 Interim Management Statement

Regulated Information First Quarter 2019 Interim Management Statement 26 May 2019 at 23:45 CEST HIGHLIGHTS: Group underlying EBITDA1 of EUR 15 million for Q1 2019, EUR 49 million lower than Q1...

1 hour ago multilang-release

Silvano Fashion Group

Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2019 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2019 compared to Q1 of 2018 and 31.03.2019 compared to 31.12.2018 were as follows: in thousands of EUR1Q...

2 hours ago multilang-release

Pomerantz LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lyft, Inc. - LYFT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lyft, Inc.  (“Lyft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LYFT).   Such investors are advised to...

10 hours ago

Pomerantz LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. - REV

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Revlon, Inc.  (“Revlon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REV).  Such investors are advised to...

10 hours ago

Pomerantz LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. - EQBK

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (“Equity Bancshares” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQBK).   Such...

10 hours ago

Pomerantz LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jumia Technologies AG - JMIA

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JMIA).   Such investors are advised...

10 hours ago

Pomerantz LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eventbrite, Inc.  (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB).   Such investors are advised...

10 hours ago

