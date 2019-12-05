|Company announcement no. 20 2019
5 December 2019
Danske Bank A/S revises 2019 net profit outlook upwards
Now expects a net profit of around DKK 15 billion
As a result of a number of extraordinary items concerning tax, the annual goodwill impairment testing and other elements affecting net profit in the fourth quarter of 2019, the outlook for 2019 is revised upwards. Previously, we expected a net profit for 2019 in the middle of the DKK 13-15 billion range, cf. company announcement no. 19 dated 2 December 2019. We now expect a net profit of around DKK 15 billion.
On a net basis, we expect the extraordinary items to have an impact of around DKK 1.1 billion.
Two items will affect the tax line:
In connection with the yearly balance sheet review and impairment tests, we anticipate the following items:
·Goodwill: As a result of our annual goodwill impairment testing, we have recognised an impairment charge on goodwill and other intangible assets of around DKK 2.0 billion.
We reaffirm our expectation of a return on shareholders’ equity in the range of 5-6% for 2020.
The outlook and the effects of the individual extraordinary items remain subject to uncertainty.
Danske Bank presents its annual report for 2019 on 5 February 2020.
