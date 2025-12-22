|Company announcement no. 58 2025
22 December 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,136,298
|254.0009
|4,352,635,030
|15 December 2025
|70,000
|307.1228
|21,498,596
|16 December 2025
|70,000
|308.4773
|21,593,411
|17 December 2025
|70,000
|309.1324
|21,639,268
|18 December 2025
|70,000
|308.4240
|21,589,680
|19 December 2025
|69,547
|311.6017
|21,670,963
|Total accumulated over week 51
|349,547
|308.9482
|107,991,918
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|17,485,845
|255.0993
|4,460,626,949
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.094% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
