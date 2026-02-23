|Company announcement no. 8 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 8
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,000
|339.2791
|8,481,977.00
|16 February 2026
|5,000
|333.4449
|1,667,224.50
|17 February 2026
|5,000
|335.4904
|1,677,452.00
|18 February 2026
|5,000
|339.1547
|1,695,773.50
|19 February 2026
|5,000
|338.4771
|1,692,385.50
|20 February 2026
|5,000
|343.1928
|1,715,964.00
|Total accumulated over week 8
|25,000
|337.9520
|8,448,799.50
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|50,000
|338.6155
|16,930,776.50
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.006% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|16 February 2026
|1,493
|333.2005
|497,468.35
|17 February 2026
|2,958
|335.2279
|991,604.13
|18 February 2026
|3,900
|339.2594
|1,323,111.66
|19 February 2026
|2,924
|338.1721
|988,815.22
|20 February 2026
|3,853
|342.9721
|1,321,471.50
|Total accumulated over week 8
|15,128
|338.6086
|5,122,470.86
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|29,619
|339.3477
|10,051,139.53
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|16 February 2026
|3,507
|333.5489
|1,169,755.99
|17 February 2026
|2,042
|335.8707
|685,847.97
|18 February 2026
|1,100
|338.7835
|372,661.85
|19 February 2026
|2,076
|338.9067
|703,570.31
|20 February 2026
|1,147
|343.9344
|394,492.76
|Total accumulated over week 8
|9,872
|336.9458
|3,326,328.88
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|20,381
|337.5516
|6,879,639.16
