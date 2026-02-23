Company announcement no. 8 2026 Danske Bank

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 8

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,000 339.2791 8,481,977.00 16 February 2026 5,000 333.4449 1,667,224.50 17 February 2026 5,000 335.4904 1,677,452.00 18 February 2026 5,000 339.1547 1,695,773.50 19 February 2026 5,000 338.4771 1,692,385.50 20 February 2026 5,000 343.1928 1,715,964.00 Total accumulated over week 8 25,000 337.9520 8,448,799.50 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 50,000 338.6155 16,930,776.50

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.006% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 February 2026 1,493 333.2005 497,468.35 17 February 2026 2,958 335.2279 991,604.13 18 February 2026 3,900 339.2594 1,323,111.66 19 February 2026 2,924 338.1721 988,815.22 20 February 2026 3,853 342.9721 1,321,471.50 Total accumulated over week 8 15,128 338.6086 5,122,470.86 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 29,619 339.3477 10,051,139.53





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 February 2026 3,507 333.5489 1,169,755.99 17 February 2026 2,042 335.8707 685,847.97 18 February 2026 1,100 338.7835 372,661.85 19 February 2026 2,076 338.9067 703,570.31 20 February 2026 1,147 343.9344 394,492.76 Total accumulated over week 8 9,872 336.9458 3,326,328.88 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 20,381 337.5516 6,879,639.16





Attachment