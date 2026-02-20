Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

Company announcement no. 7 2026Danske Bank
16 February 2026



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement---
09 February 20265,000341.28231,706,411.50
10 February 20265,000344.60471,723,023.50
11 February 20265,000339.95741,699,787.00
12 February 20265,000341.46771,707,338.50
13 February 20265,000329.08331,645,416.50
Total accumulated over week 725,000339.27918,481,977.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme25,000339.27918,481,977.00

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
09 February 20262,711341.3481925,394.70
10 February 20264,005344.52761,379,833.04
11 February 20263,384340.12641,150,987.74
12 February 20262,232341.6981762,670.16
13 February 20262,159328.7553709,782.69
Total accumulated over week 714,491340.11934,928,668.33
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme14,491340.11934,928,668.33


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
09 February 20262,289341.2045781,017.10
10 February 2026995344.9154343,190.82
11 February 20261,616339.6036548,799.42
12 February 20262,768341.2820944,668.58
13 February 20262,841329.3326935,633.92
Total accumulated over week 710,509338.12063,553,309.84
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme10,509338.12063,553,309.84


