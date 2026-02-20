Company announcement no. 7 2026 Danske Bank

16 February 2026







Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement - - - 09 February 2026 5,000 341.2823 1,706,411.50 10 February 2026 5,000 344.6047 1,723,023.50 11 February 2026 5,000 339.9574 1,699,787.00 12 February 2026 5,000 341.4677 1,707,338.50 13 February 2026 5,000 329.0833 1,645,416.50 Total accumulated over week 7 25,000 339.2791 8,481,977.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 25,000 339.2791 8,481,977.00

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 09 February 2026 2,711 341.3481 925,394.70 10 February 2026 4,005 344.5276 1,379,833.04 11 February 2026 3,384 340.1264 1,150,987.74 12 February 2026 2,232 341.6981 762,670.16 13 February 2026 2,159 328.7553 709,782.69 Total accumulated over week 7 14,491 340.1193 4,928,668.33 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 14,491 340.1193 4,928,668.33





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 09 February 2026 2,289 341.2045 781,017.10 10 February 2026 995 344.9154 343,190.82 11 February 2026 1,616 339.6036 548,799.42 12 February 2026 2,768 341.2820 944,668.58 13 February 2026 2,841 329.3326 935,633.92 Total accumulated over week 7 10,509 338.1206 3,553,309.84 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 10,509 338.1206 3,553,309.84





