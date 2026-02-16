|Company announcement no. 7 2026
16 February 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|09 February 2026
|5,000
|341.2823
|1,706,411.50
|10 February 2026
|5,000
|344.6047
|1,723,023.50
|11 February 2026
|5,000
|339.9574
|1,699,787.00
|12 February 2026
|5,000
|341.4677
|1,707,338.50
|13 February 2026
|5,000
|329.0833
|1,645,416.50
|Total accumulated over week 7
|25,000
|339.2791
|8,481,977.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|25,000
|339.2791
|8,481,977.00
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|09 February 2026
|2,711
|341.3481
|925,394.70
|10 February 2026
|4,005
|344.5276
|1,379,833.04
|11 February 2026
|3,384
|340.1264
|1,150,987.74
|12 February 2026
|2,232
|341.6981
|762,670.16
|13 February 2026
|2,159
|328.7553
|709,782.69
|Total accumulated over week 7
|14,491
|340.1193
|4,928,668.33
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|14,491
|340.1193
|4,928,668.33
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|09 February 2026
|2,289
|341.2045
|781,017.10
|10 February 2026
|995
|344.9154
|343,190.82
|11 February 2026
|1,616
|339.6036
|548,799.42
|12 February 2026
|2,768
|341.2820
|944,668.58
|13 February 2026
|2,841
|329.3326
|935,633.92
|Total accumulated over week 7
|10,509
|338.1206
|3,553,309.84
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,509
|338.1206
|3,553,309.84
