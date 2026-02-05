Company announcement no 6 2026 Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S initiates share buy-back programme

In line with the distribution plan announced in the press release regarding the annual report for 2025 published on 5 February 2026, the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) has resolved to utilise the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025 to repurchase shares by initiating a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 4.5 billion (the “Programme”).

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank.

The Programme will be implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The Programme will be conducted in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest. Danske Bank may, however, at any time suspend or terminate the Programme.

The following additional conditions apply to the Programme:

The Programme will be managed by an independent lead manager, which, under a separate agreement with Danske Bank, will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the share repurchases independently of, and without influence by Danske Bank, within the timeframe set out in this announcement.

The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is DKK 4.5 billion.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the Programme is 45,000,000 shares.

Shares acquired under the Programme may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The shares may not be acquired at a price deviating more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out.





Information about shares acquired under the Programme will be published weekly on Danske Bank’s website www.danskebank.com and via company announcements. Danske Bank will also on its website and via company announcement publish information about any subsequent changes to the Programme should such occur, including any termination of the Programme.

Danske Bank

Contacts:

Helga Heyn, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

