Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

27 February 2026

Notification no. 13/2026

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Helga Heyn, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Appendix - Rafael Salinas - buy 2026 02 24 Appendix - Rafael Salinas - buy 2026 02 26 Appendix - Rafael Salinas - buy 2026 02 27
GlobeNewswire

