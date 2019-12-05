Sarasota, FL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opturo, a plug & play cost-effective portfolio analytics technology, announced today a new partnership with EDI, a leading global data provider.

By integrating EDI's extensive data sets with Opturo’s enterprise and turnkey solutions it will bring to market the first pay as you go portfolio analysis system. Therefore delivering Opturo’s clients EDI's accurate and high-quality data with only a few clicks.

By acquiring the data through Opturo, clients will have a one-stop-shop for data analytics and the freedom to pay for only the data they use, which can be seamlessly merged with their existing data sets.

Ken D'Silva, CEO, Opturo, states: "This partnership with EDI will dramatically increase our client's coverage and quickly fill required gaps for both large and small clients in a cost-effective manner. Opturo's objective is to level the financial technology playing field, giving both large institutions and smaller wealth management firms the ability to offer their clients robust analytics."

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI welcomes the new partnership "Wealth Management is a growth sector within Financial Services and we are pleased to work with Opturo to address this market as well as RIAs".

By offering EDI's broad security level data within the Opturo engine, more firms will have access to ex-post analysis required for transparent internal portfolio analysis and client interfacing reporting.

About Opturo, Inc., Opturo is a financial software and consultancy firm specializing in providing innovative, practical and cost effective Performance, Attribution, Risk, Composite Management for GIPS and Investment Process Automation solutions backed by extensive financial industry experience and state-of-the-art technology. It is the mission of Opturo to deliver superior technology solutions to our clients to optimize their investment processes. For more information about Opturo and SAYS visit https://opturo.com and https://says.opturo.com

About Exchange Data International Exchange Data International (EDI) helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the internet. For more information about EDI visit http://www.exchange-data.com .

Opturo 15 Paradise Plaza Suite 260 Sarasota, FL 34239 Phone: 1-800-695-2370 Email: sales@opturo.com www.opturo.com