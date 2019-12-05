eQ Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Surve

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20191205165715_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi