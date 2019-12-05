eQ Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Surve
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20191205165715_3
Transaction date: 2019-12-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
