Rueil Malmaison, 5 December 2019

VINCI Energies is acquiring Converse Energy Projects GmbH

A company specialising in turnkey industrial power distribution systems in Germany

About €140 million annual revenue and 300 employees

A commercial partnership with Schneider Electric

VINCI Energies is acquiring the Converse Energy Projects GmbH (Converse) German company, a Schneider Electric GmbH subsidiary specialising in turnkey industrial power distribution projects in Germany. With annual revenue of about €140 million, Converse has 300 employees at 22 sites across the country.

The acquisition will expand the VINCI Energies Actemium brand's range of complex low and medium voltage industrial solutions in Germany. Converse will bring a comprehensive range of consultancy and services covering design, installation, commissioning, optimisation and renewal of power distribution and power management systems in an industrial environment. The move is accompanied by a long-term cooperation and supply agreement with Schneider Electric under which Actemium becomes a "special partner".

The acquisition is subject to approval by the competition authorities and should be concluded within the next weeks.

"We are very happy that Converse is joining our Actemium experts. Its integration will enable us to offer customers an even broader, even more effective range of services," said Frank Westphal, Managing Director of VINCI Energies in Germany.

"We are delighted to have found in VINCI Energies a strong company specialising in state-of-the-art energy solutions. With the separation of Schneider Electric's energy complex projects activities in Germany, our goal is to meet the needs of our 1,000 customers in the sector, gain products and systems market shares and improve Converse's position as an integrator. I am also delighted that the conclusion of the supplementary agreement between our two companies will result in close long-term cooperation in the German market," says Christophe de Maistre, President, Zone DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at Schneider Electric.

About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots, agile and innovative, VINCI Energies’ business units boost the reliability, safety and efficiency of energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories, buildings and information systems.

VINCI Energies in 2018: €12.6 billion turnover // 77,500 employees // 1,800 business units // 53 countries

www.vinci-energies.com

http://www.theagilityeffect.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

