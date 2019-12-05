GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2019, compared to traffic figures for November 2018.

During November 2019, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 10.1%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.5%, while international passenger traffic increased by 13.6%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Guadalajara 884.8 904.0 2.2% 9,413.5 9,584.2 1.8% Tijuana* 444.9 494.8 11.2% 5,043.3 5,460.7 8.3% Los Cabos 136.4 152.1 11.5% 1,526.5 1,754.4 14.9% Puerto Vallarta 129.8 152.2 17.2% 1,473.0 1,673.2 13.6% Montego Bay 0.5 0.7 24.7% 8.0 8.4 4.2% Guanajuato 149.4 172.5 15.5% 1,478.7 1,874.5 26.8% Hermosillo 143.7 159.5 11.0% 1,536.5 1,644.2 7.0% Mexicali 100.0 105.1 5.1% 1,026.4 1,081.5 5.4% La Paz 77.9 82.7 6.2% 831.3 906.7 9.1% Morelia 37.9 43.7 15.4% 324.8 426.9 31.4% Aguascalientes 60.6 58.2 -3.9% 622.3 578.2 -7.1% Los Mochis 28.8 34.2 18.8% 307.0 350.6 14.2% Manzanillo 8.8 8.9 1.3% 87.8 86.7 -1.3% Total 2,203.3 2,368.5 7.5% 23,679.2 25,430.1 7.4% International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Guadalajara 321.7 343.7 6.9% 3,647.1 3,923.0 7.6% Tijuana* 225.7 255.9 13.4% 2,039.8 2,612.7 28.1% Los Cabos 299.3 321.1 7.3% 3,243.4 3,331.7 2.7% Puerto Vallarta 271.4 282.7 4.2% 2,810.1 2,859.0 1.7% Montego Bay 357.0 347.6 -2.6% 4,035.5 4,249.9 5.3% Guanajuato 53.8 52.8 -1.9% 618.9 629.4 1.7% Hermosillo 5.5 5.8 6.1% 62.7 63.4 1.1% Mexicali 0.6 0.7 7.1% 5.4 6.2 16.6% La Paz 1.2 1.4 18.9% 10.5 11.9 12.4% Morelia 28.9 31.4 8.8% 326.9 376.2 15.1% Aguascalientes 15.0 19.0 26.6% 173.9 201.2 15.7% Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 -0.6% 5.7 6.4 11.9% Manzanillo 5.8 6.4 11.1% 66.4 69.2 4.1% Total 1,586.3 1,669.1 5.2% 17,046.5 18,340.2 7.6% Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Guadalajara 1,206.4 1,247.7 3.4% 13,060.6 13,507.2 3.4% Tijuana* 670.6 750.7 11.9% 7,083.1 8,073.4 14.0% Los Cabos 435.7 473.2 8.6% 4,769.9 5,086.0 6.6% Puerto Vallarta 401.2 434.9 8.4% 4,283.0 4,532.2 5.8% Montego Bay 357.5 348.3 -2.6% 4,043.5 4,258.3 5.3% Guanajuato 203.2 225.2 10.9% 2,097.7 2,504.0 19.4% Hermosillo 149.2 165.4 10.8% 1,599.2 1,707.6 6.8% Mexicali 100.6 105.7 5.1% 1,031.8 1,087.7 5.4% La Paz 79.1 84.1 6.3% 841.8 918.5 9.1% Morelia 66.8 75.1 12.6% 651.7 803.1 23.2% Aguascalientes 75.6 77.2 2.1% 796.2 779.4 -2.1% Los Mochis 29.3 34.7 18.5% 312.8 357.0 14.2% Manzanillo 14.5 15.3 5.2% 154.2 155.8 1.0% Total 3,789.6 4,037.6 6.5% 40,725.6 43,770.3 7.5%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users: Airport Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Tijuana 221.4 251.6 13.6% 1,972.8 2,569.5 30.2%





Kingston Airport (in thousands): Passengers Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Domestic N/A 1.0 N/A N/A 1.7 N/A International N/A 132.2 N/A N/A 232.8 N/A Kingston Total N/A 133.2 N/A N/A 234.5 N/A Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Passengers Nov-18 Nov-19 Change Jan-Nov 18 Jan-Nov 19 Change Domestic 2,203.3 2,369.5 7.5% 23,679 25,432 7.4% International 1,586.3 1,801.3 13.6% 17,046 18,573 9.0% Total 3,789.6 4,170.8 10.1% 40,725.6 44,005 8.1%

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In November 2019, the number of seats available increased by 6.7% compared to November 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 3.0 percentage points, from 80.8% in November 2018 to 83.7% in November 2019.



In November 2019, the number of seats available increased by 6.7% compared to November 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 3.0 percentage points, from 80.8% in November 2018 to 83.7% in November 2019. New Routes: Aguascalientes to Monterrey: TAR Los Cabos to Edmonton: Swoop Los Cabos to Victoria: WestJet Los Cabos to London-Gatwick: TUI Los Cabos to Winnipeg: Swoop Montego Bay to New York JFK: American Airlines Montego Bay to Santiago, Cuba: Cubana de Aviación Puerto Vallarta to Winnipeg: Swoop



Kingston: The Company assumed control of this airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 133.2 thousand passengers at November 2019, a 13.0% increase compared to November 2018.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

