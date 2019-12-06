﻿

Almere, The Netherlands

December 6, 2019



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will host a technical luncheon seminar in San Francisco, CA, US, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the third day of the IEDM Conference.

At this technology seminar, ASM will highlight the challenges and potential solutions for metallization applications.

The agenda is as follows:

11:30 am Reception, food and drinks

12:00 - 12:15 pm Welcome and introduction

12:15 - 1:00 pm Invited speaker: Dr. Raghuveer Makala (Western Digital) - "Metallization Challenges in 3D NAND Flash"

Following the presentations, there is an opportunity for open discussion and networking until 1:15 pm.



The ASM technology seminar will take place in the Golden Gate room (25th floor) at the Nikko Hotel (across from the Hilton San Francisco), San Francisco, CA 94102. The room will open at 11:30 am for invited attendees. Interested parties should contact Rosanne de Vries, +31 88 100 8569, Rosanne.de.Vries@asm.com.

About ASM International

