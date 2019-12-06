2020 FINANCIAL SCHEDULE

Paris, 6 December 2019

Closing of accounts: 31 January 2020

Quiet period: from 2 to 30 March 2020

Full-year results and Q4 2019 sales: 30 March 2020*

Full-Year results meeting in Paris: 31 March 2020

Quiet period: from 13 May to 27 May 2020

Q1 2020 sales: 27 May 2020*

General Meeting of shareholders: 1 July 2020

Quiet period: from 31 August to 28 September 2020

Half-year results and Q2 2020 sales: 28 September 2020*

Half-year results meeting in Paris: 29 September 2020

Quiet period: from 9 November to 24 November 2020

Q3 2020 sales: 24 November 2020*

* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient, listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris, belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

For more information, please contact:

Gaële Le Men, Quadient OPRG Financial Financial Communications Director Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron +33 (0)1 45 36 31 39 +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27 g.le-men@quadient.com /

financial-communication@quadient.com isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr / fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment