QUADIENT SA : 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 19 January 2026

Full-year results and Q4 2025 sales: 25 March 2026*

Quiet period: from 11 to 25 March 2026





Q1 2026 sales: 21 May 2026*

Quiet period: from 7 May to 21 May 2026





Annual General Meeting: 18 June 2026

Half-year results and Q2 2026 sales: 23 September 2026*

Quiet period: from 9 to 23 September 2026





Q3 2026 sales: 1 December 2026*

Quiet period: from 17 November to 1 December 2026





* Publication after market close

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

