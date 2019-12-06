KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block’s (NYSE: HRB) DIY Online tax products are now available at hrblock.com and in the Apple and Google Play stores, offering an easy, cost-effective way to do your own taxes. H&R Block’s award-winning online products are a great value in tax prep, starting with free, with all products typically priced at least $10 less than TurboTax. For DIY filers who want the care and extra help from a tax expert, H&R Block Online AssistSM is available in early January, offering unlimited, on-demand chat sessions, with a highly trained H&R Block tax expert, IRS enrolled agent or CPA.
More for less with H&R Block Online, including free
“In a recent survey, we found 94% of DIY taxpayers want to save more money in 2020 than they have in 2019,” said Heather Watts, senior vice president and general manager of digital at H&R Block. “Choosing H&R Block Online is definitely a step in the right direction. People can save at least $10 by switching from TurboTax.”
The company offers several commercial online tax products at competitive prices, including a free option. H&R Block Free Online is designed for people with less complex filing situations, including clients who have W-2 income, kids and rent, as well as students and first-time filers. H&R Block Free Online includes one free federal and state e-file, more free tax forms than TurboTax, an easy-to-use help center and free technical support via chat and phone.
For filers with additional tax needs, H&R Block offers the following online products:
Expert human help available with Online Assist
“At H&R Block, we are committed to providing help and inspiring confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Watts. “This includes DIY consumers who may have questions throughout the process of preparing their taxes. Online Assist provides help and care delivered by our expert tax professionals, quickly answering as many questions as consumers have and giving them the confidence their taxes are completed correctly.”
Online Assist gives H&R Block Online clients unlimited, on-demand help from an H&R Block tax expert, enrolled agent, or CPA via chat sessions, screen share or phone call so they can get the help they need. It also provides the option to ask for expert help upfront or at any point in the process. In addition, H&R Block’s Online Assist:
H&R Block’s affordable and easy-to-use online tax filing solutions are available at hrblock.com.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews.
$10 less than TurboTax price comparison based on regular price of standard paid DIY editions on TurboTax.com.
For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ
HRB Tax Group, Inc.
Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES
For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ
HRB horizontal 376C_BLACK.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: