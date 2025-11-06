H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook

— Revenue Increased 5.0% —

— Repurchased $400 Million of Shares —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Fiscal 2026 is off to a strong start, not only in the financial results we are reporting but also in the plans we are preparing to execute in the coming quarters," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "Our team is excited to build on our momentum for the remainder of the year."

"Leading H&R Block for the last eight years has been an honor," Jones continued. "With Curtis Campbell's leadership and experience, H&R Block is well positioned to continue its transformation and deliver outstanding results for years to come."

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"We were pleased with our first quarter results and returned $455 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "With confidence in our fiscal year plans, we are reaffirming our 2026 outlook and remain committed to delivering value for our shareholders."

The Company reminds readers that its business is highly seasonal, and first quarter results consistently reflect this pattern. Historically, this period contributes modestly to annual revenue and typically generates a net loss.

For the first quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $203.6 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 5.0%, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in net average charge (NAC) and higher year-over-year volume in the Assisted category, and strong growth in Wave subscription revenue and payments volume.

Total operating expenses of $410.6 million decreased by $11.6 million or 2.7%, versus the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to lower legal fees and settlements.

Net loss from continuing operations improved $6.1 million, or 3.5% to ($165.4) million.

Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 2.4% to ($1.26), and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 2.6% to ($1.20), due to a decrease in net loss but fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share will be paid on January 6, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

Repurchased and retired 7.9 million shares at an aggregate price of $400 million, or $50.90 per share, in the first quarter.

The Company has approximately $700 million remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.





Since 2016, the Company has returned nearly $5.0 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back 47% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.875 to $3.895 billion.

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion.

to be in the range of $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion. Effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.00.





Conference Call

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are from continuing operations and based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.







FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 48,644 $ 42,963 Royalties 5,849 5,852 DIY tax preparation 3,745 3,236 Refund Transfers 843 860 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 23,509 23,097 Tax Identity Shield® 4,122 3,909 Other 13,476 13,809 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 100,188 93,726 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 7,852 8,826 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® — — Total financial services 7,852 8,826 International 65,661 64,855 Wave 29,850 26,403 Total revenues $ 203,551 $ 193,810 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 69,715 68,094 Other wages 79,279 77,335 Benefits and other compensation 36,662 38,754 185,656 184,183 Occupancy 102,796 101,318 Marketing and advertising 8,342 9,972 Depreciation and amortization 28,922 28,831 Bad debt 2,205 2,730 Other 82,661 95,107 Total operating expenses 410,582 422,141 Other income (expense), net 8,102 11,917 Interest expense on borrowings (17,402 ) (15,847 ) Pretax loss (216,331 ) (232,261 ) Income tax benefit (50,963 ) (60,840 ) Net loss from continuing operations (165,368 ) (171,421 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (451 ) (1,155 ) Net loss $ (165,819 ) $ (172,576 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (1.26 ) $ (1.23 ) Discontinued operations — (0.01 ) Consolidated $ (1.26 ) $ (1.24 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 131,387 139,154 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.17 ) EBITDA (1) $ (170,007 ) $ (187,583 )

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See " Non-GAAP Financial Information " for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,410 $ 983,277 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 20,991 19,862 Receivables, net 64,145 63,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102,692 95,788 Total current assets 564,238 1,162,548 Property and equipment, net 137,623 135,068 Operating lease right of use assets 499,910 521,215 Intangible assets, net 254,136 259,412 Goodwill 797,739 802,053 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 300,251 317,691 Other noncurrent assets 67,425 65,911 Total assets $ 2,621,322 $ 3,263,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 145,574 $ 144,046 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 62,231 107,375 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 156,449 296,244 Current portion of long-term debt — 349,893 Operating lease liabilities 205,152 209,203 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 170,145 191,849 Total current liabilities 739,551 1,298,610 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 1,734,962 1,143,305 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 310,722 306,134 Operating lease liabilities 306,000 322,847 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 80,997 104,106 Total liabilities 3,172,232 3,175,002 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,565 1,644 Additional paid-in capital 757,981 766,998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,063 ) (47,755 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (609,299 ) 12,061 Less treasury shares, at cost (644,094 ) (644,052 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (550,910 ) 88,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,621,322 $ 3,263,898





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (165,819 ) $ (172,576 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,922 28,831 Provision for credit losses 975 1,024 Deferred taxes 17,800 19,006 Stock-based compensation 6,173 8,727 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables 262 1,029 Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets 7,530 8,836 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (59,094 ) (66,017 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (46,118 ) (27,025 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (147,233 ) (129,397 ) Other, net (236 ) (1,019 ) Net cash used in operating activities (356,838 ) (328,581 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (13,188 ) (18,735 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,069 ) (5,901 ) Franchise loans funded (3,667 ) (7,109 ) Payments from franchisees 731 211 Other, net 267 5,140 Net cash used in investing activities (20,926 ) (26,394 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 245,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (350,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 346,980 — Dividends paid (50,208 ) (44,653 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (412,415 ) (238,376 ) Other, net (4,382 ) (1,421 ) Net cash used in financing activities (225,025 ) (284,450 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (2,949 ) 3,249 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (605,738 ) (636,176 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,003,139 1,075,193 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 397,401 $ 439,017 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits) $ 78,339 $ 48,343 Interest paid on borrowings 28,471 19,792 Accrued additions to property and equipment 7,734 6,341 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 37,885 21,861 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 54,343 52,307 Accrued purchase of common stock — 7,131





(in 000s) Three months ended September 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2025 2024 Net loss - as reported $ (165,819 ) $ (172,576 ) Discontinued operations, net 451 1,155 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (165,368 ) (171,421 ) Add back: Income tax benefit (50,963 ) (60,840 ) Interest expense 17,402 15,847 Depreciation and amortization 28,922 28,831 (4,639 ) (16,162 ) EBITDA from continuing operations $ (170,007 ) $ (187,583 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2025 2024 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported $ (165,368 ) $ (171,421 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 10,979 11,128 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (2,792 ) (2,645 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (157,181 ) $ (162,938 ) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported $ (1.26 ) $ (1.23 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.06 Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (1.20 ) $ (1.17 )

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.