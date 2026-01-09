H&R Block Tax Pro Review Free for New Clients with Purchase of DIY Products

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced it will include Tax Pro Review services at no additional cost in its paid DIY online tax products for new clients through February 15. This offer supports digital-first filers while leveraging the company's 70-year legacy of professional tax expertise.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other 2025 tax code changes introduce a greater level of complexity. H&R Block is well-positioned to provide expert guidance at each stage of the filing process, regardless of how clients choose to file, delivering a true omni-channel experience, from a fully DIY journey to a completely assisted filing with a tax professional in one of our 10,000 retail offices.

Tax Pro Review enables DIY filers to complete their returns independently online, then submit to an H&R Block tax professional for comprehensive review of the return and source documents—identifying any errors, optimization opportunities, and potential audit triggers before filing. Upon completion of the review, the tax professional signs and submits the return, just as they would with a traditionally prepared filing. The hybrid model addresses a critical market gap: consumers want digital efficiency but seek professional confidence.

H&R Block's digital ecosystem now offers:

AI Tax Assist: GenAI experience designed to answer tax questions, enabled by OpenAI models

GenAI experience designed to answer tax questions, enabled by OpenAI models Unlimited Expert Help: Access to human expertise at no added cost with the paid DIY option

Access to human expertise at no added cost with the paid DIY option Tax Pro Review: Human expert validation before filing (included at no additional cost through February 15, with a paid DIY product)

Human expert validation before filing (included at no additional cost through February 15, with a paid DIY product) Tax Calculators: Real-time refund estimation tools

"We're not just adding a feature; we’re redefining the value proposition of DIY tax filing," said Andy Philips, VP, Tax Institute at H&R Block. "This move leverages our core competitive advantage—decades of tax expertise and a nationwide network of professionals—to capture digital-first consumers who value both convenience and confidence, a unique strength that only H&R Block can offer."

Timing and Availability

Tax Pro Review is an option that allows DIY filers to access H&R Block's knowledgeable tax experts to double-check completed tax returns to ensure that everything was completed correctly and make sure clients receive every credit and deduction they deserve. This option will be accessible free of charge through February 15, 2026, for new clients who opt to use H&R Block's online paid DIY products.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

