BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire , a global payment solution provider, has been selected as a winner in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards – Healthcare Edition , a peer- reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceHealthcare. Award winners were announced across five different categories in the 2019 Innovation Report, published on Thursday, December 5th.



The competition highlights companies that have demonstrated innovative solutions with the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry over the past 12 months. Flywire was recognized in the Financial/Operational Solutions category for its industry-leading responsive billing and payment solution for healthcare.

Flywire’s payment solution for healthcare enables providers to offer flexible payment strategies that responds to each patient’s financial needs to settle payments faster and on mutually beneficial terms. It includes consolidated billing for one balance across multiple accounts, self-service activation capabilities to proactively engage patients before payment becomes an issue, seamless cross-border payment processing and reconciliation, and flexible payment posting and funds allocation. The result is a great patient experience, while making provider operations more efficient.

Finalist applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major healthcare companies including Aveus, Change Healthcare, Hackensack Meridian Health, Consuming Health, Aspen Institute Health Innovators, Accenture Health, Proliance Surgeons, Cook Children’s Health Care System, Duncan Regional Hospital, Asprius, and GNSHealthcare. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercehealthcareawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges .



About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh +1 617.512.1641