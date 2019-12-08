Company Announcement

8 December 2019

Nasdaq has announced today that Coop Pank AS shares (trading ticker: CPA1T) will be listed on the Baltic Main List on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking is 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.

