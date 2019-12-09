Stockholm, December 9, 2019 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that it is expanding the student base on its education platform KAIT with one school district in West Virginia and another school district in Virginia, USA.

These two school districts have decided to start commercial pilots of the KAIT platform, and both districts will start to use KAIT from February 1, 2020. Combined, the two school districts are comprised of approximately 33,400 students in 45 schools.

“With the addition of two more school districts in the US, KAIT has signed a grand total of 171 schools with approximately 111,000 students. As we are entering into the winter break, we are preparing for an updated version launch in early January 2020 and focusing on building a strong deployment and customer support organization. We will expand our network more aggressively next year and have recently added a new business development director in Europe and a new salesperson in the West Coast of the US,” said Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto AB.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.