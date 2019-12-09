Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's domination of global online retail will continue through new retail and M-Commerce

Through the continued integration of online and offline retail sales, termed new retail as well as other trends, China's piece of the worldwide online retail pie, already over half, will grow even larger in the next few years. Varying sources cited in the report project continued double-digit year to year growth in online sales in China through 2023.



Contributing to this growth are the trends of social media shopping and mobile commerce. Close to 80% of all mobile shopping globally takes place in this one nation. Another trend is cross-border shopping as online shoppers in China are increasingly shopping outside of their borders, and China is a popular destination for web shoppers around the world.



Two online merchants prevail in Chinese B2C E-Commerce

Global online merchant Alibaba controlled over half of the online retail sales in China last year according to sources referred to in the publication, closely followed by JD.com, another China-based global seller. Both enterprises have recently advanced the move toward omnichannel or new retail as Alibaba invested in a large furniture retailer and JD.com bought into a domestic appliance chain. JD.com has also opened its first clerk-less convenience store. Both large companies have taken note of the social commerce trend and have explored a partnership with social media platforms.

Questions Answered in this Report

What forecasts are made for China's online retail sales growth through 2023?

What is the projection of China's share of global online retail sales in 2019 and 2022?

What was the penetration rate of Internet-connected mobile devices in China in 2018 and how many of those device users shopped online?

Which payment methods and product categories are preferred by online shoppers in China?

How did the market shares of the top B2C E-Commerce platforms in China evolve through Q2 2019?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market and International Comparisons, August 2019

Top 5 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by China, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and the USA, 2019f

Global Retail E-Commerce Shares of Top 2 E-Commerce Markets, in %, incl. China, 2019f

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, 2018

Preference of Online Shopping Over Offline Shopping, in % of Consumers, by China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, August 2018

Top 10 Countries Bought From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, by Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

3. Trends

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f

Number of Mobile Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2012 - 2018

Mobile Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2012 - 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % Consumers Who Buy Daily or Weekly, 2019e

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Consumer Engagement Activities and Decision to Buy Online and Offline, in % of Consumers, 2018

Social E-Commerce Market Size, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2021f

Social Media Channels Preferred to Purchase Products and Services, in % of Urban Respondents, October 2018

Cross-Border Retail E-Commerce Imports, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q2 2017 - Q2 2019

Number of Cross-Border Retail E-Commerce Buyers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Digital Buyers, 2017 - 2022f

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Two Comparative Estimates, 2018 - 2023f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in CNY billion, and CAGR, in %, by Four Comparative Estimates, 2017 - 2020f & 2023f

E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Four Comparative Estimates, 2017 - 2023f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in Rural Areas, in CNY billion, 2015 - 2018

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2012 - 2018

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2013 - 2018

Breakdown of Total Population and Internet Users by Urban and Rural, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % Respondents, 2019e

Willingness to Increase Online Spending Compared to Offline and Traditional Spending in The Coming Year, in % of Urban Respondents, October 2018

6. Products

Top E-Commerce Merchant Segments, in % of Total E-Commerce Value, 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Rural Online Shoppers, in % of Urban Online Shoppers, Q1 2019

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Clothing, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2019

Breakdown of Clothing Buyers by Online and Offline Shopping Channels, in %, April 2019

Fresh Food E-Commerce Sales, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2021f

Breakdown of Frequency of Purchasing Fresh Food Online, in % Online Fresh Food Shoppers, 2018

Online Flight Ticket Booking Sales, in CNY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2022f

7. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Market Share, in %, 2018

Third-Party Mobile Payment Transactions, in CNY trillion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2018 - Q1 2019

Breakdown of Third-Party Online Payment by Market Share, by Players, in %, 2018

8. Delivery

Number of Express Delivery Parcels, in billions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018

Breakdown of Reasons To Potentially Shop Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Urban Respondents, October 2018

9. Players

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Players, August 2019

Top 10 Companies by Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Share, by Market Players, in %, Q3 2018 - Q2 2019

Top 3 B2C E-Commerce Websites, by Monthly Active Users Net Growth, in millions, October 2017 - October 2018

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc.

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Taobao China Holding Ltd

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

