Date 09.12.2019
Share buy-back programme - week 49
The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.
The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
186,900
|
432.84
|
80,898,561
|2. December 2019
|2,300
|488.80
|1,124,240
|3. December 2019
|2,600
|489.54
|1,272,804
|4. December 2019
|2,700
|496.55
|1,340,685
|5. December 2019
|2,600
|497.01
|1,292,226
|6. December 2019
|2,400
|498.10
|1,195,440
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
199,500
|
436.71
|
87,123,956
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·407,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Formats available: