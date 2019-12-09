Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange


Date         09.12.2019

Share buy-back programme - week 49

The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement 

186,900		 

432.84		 

80,898,561
2. December 20192,300488.801,124,240
3. December 20192,600489.541,272,804
4. December 20192,700496.551,340,685
5. December 20192,600497.011,292,226
6. December 20192,400498.101,195,440
Total under the share buy-back programme 

199,500		 

436.71		 

87,123,956

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·407,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


