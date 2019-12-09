Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 09.12.2019

Share buy-back programme - week 49

The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



186,900



432.84



80,898,561 2. December 2019 2,300 488.80 1,124,240 3. December 2019 2,600 489.54 1,272,804 4. December 2019 2,700 496.55 1,340,685 5. December 2019 2,600 497.01 1,292,226 6. December 2019 2,400 498.10 1,195,440 Total under the share buy-back programme



199,500



436.71



87,123,956

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

·407,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 5 491 XCSE 20191202 9:05:28.175000 2 490,5 XCSE 20191202 9:10:29.111000 56 490,5 XCSE 20191202 9:12:08.963000 62 489,5 XCSE 20191202 9:41:36.891000 57 489,5 XCSE 20191202 9:43:59.755000 68 489,5 XCSE 20191202 10:25:52.667000 113 489,5 XCSE 20191202 10:25:52.667000 67 490,5 XCSE 20191202 10:39:36.614000 56 490,5 XCSE 20191202 11:10:15.114000 101 490 XCSE 20191202 12:04:50.580000 24 489 XCSE 20191202 12:13:40.130000 13 489,5 XCSE 20191202 12:35:08.989000 89 489,5 XCSE 20191202 12:35:08.989000 83 487,5 XCSE 20191202 13:19:16.941000 55 487 XCSE 20191202 13:23:35.811000 4 487,5 XCSE 20191202 14:29:34.399000 125 487,5 XCSE 20191202 14:29:34.399000 36 487,5 XCSE 20191202 14:29:34.399000 18 487,5 XCSE 20191202 15:01:08.182720 5 488,5 XCSE 20191202 15:17:37.663000 87 488 XCSE 20191202 15:19:49.013000 83 488 XCSE 20191202 15:19:49.013000 69 488 XCSE 20191202 15:20:26.115994 92 488,5 XCSE 20191202 15:38:46.715000 78 488,5 XCSE 20191202 15:38:46.715676 235 488,5 XCSE 20191202 15:38:46.715706 101 488 XCSE 20191202 16:00:00.980000 516 489 XCSE 20191202 16:08:49.371370 76 492 XCSE 20191203 10:10:21.986000 10 492 XCSE 20191203 10:10:21.986000 55 491 XCSE 20191203 10:32:19.121000 31 490 XCSE 20191203 10:46:09.656000 98 490 XCSE 20191203 10:46:09.656000 61 489,5 XCSE 20191203 10:49:15.522000 104 490,5 XCSE 20191203 11:18:01.458000 79 490 XCSE 20191203 13:52:41.269000 79 490 XCSE 20191203 13:52:41.289000 79 490 XCSE 20191203 13:52:41.290000 66 489,5 XCSE 20191203 14:28:51.128000 66 489,5 XCSE 20191203 14:28:51.129000 82 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:11.144000 82 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:20.016000 82 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:28.837000 82 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:39.775000 82 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:46.022000 42 489 XCSE 20191203 14:49:51.330000 12 489 XCSE 20191203 15:11:04.065000 107 489 XCSE 20191203 15:11:04.065000 63 489 XCSE 20191203 15:11:04.065000 69 488,5 XCSE 20191203 15:11:30.663000 59 489 XCSE 20191203 15:18:18.459000 81 489,5 XCSE 20191203 15:30:35.539000 119 489,5 XCSE 20191203 15:33:51.821000 60 489 XCSE 20191203 15:40:05.320000 23 489 XCSE 20191203 15:48:16.671000 30 489 XCSE 20191203 15:48:16.671000 2 489 XCSE 20191203 15:48:16.671000 141 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:05:17.718000 119 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:05:17.718000 90 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:05:50.975000 26 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 31 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 5 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 33 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 70 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 12 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 50 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:26:56.807000 142 489,5 XCSE 20191203 16:33:33.551758 5 493 XCSE 20191204 9:03:44.760000 80 493 XCSE 20191204 9:10:03.484000 31 494,5 XCSE 20191204 9:30:04.084000 6 494,5 XCSE 20191204 9:45:30.152000 57 494,5 XCSE 20191204 9:45:30.163000 30 499,5 XCSE 20191204 10:23:39.978000 125 499,5 XCSE 20191204 10:23:39.978000 15 499,5 XCSE 20191204 10:23:39.978000 104 499 XCSE 20191204 10:45:05.102000 125 499 XCSE 20191204 10:45:05.102000 84 499 XCSE 20191204 10:45:05.102000 60 498 XCSE 20191204 10:59:58.009000 3 497,5 XCSE 20191204 11:15:45.686000 54 497,5 XCSE 20191204 11:15:45.686000 57 497 XCSE 20191204 12:06:31.386000 82 497 XCSE 20191204 12:47:07.081000 31 497 XCSE 20191204 12:49:30.082000 7 497 XCSE 20191204 13:03:12.100000 100 497 XCSE 20191204 13:03:12.127000 56 496,5 XCSE 20191204 13:16:42.521000 56 495,5 XCSE 20191204 13:33:20.125000 1 495,5 XCSE 20191204 13:44:04.256000 56 495,5 XCSE 20191204 13:44:33.081000 8 495 XCSE 20191204 14:16:13.079000 49 495 XCSE 20191204 14:20:16.082000 86 494,5 XCSE 20191204 14:47:54.628000 111 496 XCSE 20191204 16:04:30.101000 2 496 XCSE 20191204 16:08:33.081000 42 496 XCSE 20191204 16:10:13.080000 23 496 XCSE 20191204 16:13:33.080000 44 496 XCSE 20191204 16:15:13.080000 18 496,5 XCSE 20191204 16:24:15.837000 100 496,5 XCSE 20191204 16:24:15.837000 54 496,5 XCSE 20191204 16:24:15.837000 39 496 XCSE 20191204 16:30:13.080000 16 496 XCSE 20191204 16:35:08.080000 34 496 XCSE 20191204 16:35:13.080000 22 496 XCSE 20191204 16:36:53.080000 31 496 XCSE 20191204 16:50:13.087016 29 496 XCSE 20191204 16:51:54.082799 727 496 XCSE 20191204 16:52:39.542033 40 496 XCSE 20191204 16:52:39.542033 5 502 XCSE 20191205 9:24:12.922000 86 500 XCSE 20191205 9:51:00.989000 45 498,5 XCSE 20191205 10:05:39.288000 114 498,5 XCSE 20191205 10:36:55.116000 51 497,5 XCSE 20191205 11:42:11.534000 6 497,5 XCSE 20191205 11:42:11.561000 73 499 XCSE 20191205 13:40:19.939000 127 499 XCSE 20191205 13:40:19.939000 73 499 XCSE 20191205 13:40:21.788000 73 499 XCSE 20191205 13:40:28.473000 108 499 XCSE 20191205 13:40:28.473000 7 499 XCSE 20191205 14:00:13.371000 84 499 XCSE 20191205 14:00:49.855000 69 498,5 XCSE 20191205 14:03:54.468000 54 497,5 XCSE 20191205 14:26:53.217000 60 497,5 XCSE 20191205 14:33:28.759000 63 497 XCSE 20191205 14:41:31.196000 64 496 XCSE 20191205 14:49:13.750794 55 496 XCSE 20191205 14:49:13.750794 181 496 XCSE 20191205 14:49:13.750794 55 496 XCSE 20191205 14:49:23.754694 95 496 XCSE 20191205 14:49:23.754694 57 495,5 XCSE 20191205 14:54:05.784000 2 495,5 XCSE 20191205 15:41:34.149000 87 495,5 XCSE 20191205 15:41:34.149000 84 495,5 XCSE 20191205 15:41:34.149000 59 495 XCSE 20191205 15:58:28.071000 50 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:30:31.808680 15 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:40:49.136868 29 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:41:47.320690 6 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:42:29.560318 50 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:42:29.582719 27 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:42:29.605104 23 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:42:31.448906 1 495,5 XCSE 20191205 16:46:47.322378 50 496 XCSE 20191205 16:51:11.292890 512 496 XCSE 20191205 16:51:11.292890 125 493 XCSE 20191206 9:07:52.596372 73 493 XCSE 20191206 9:07:52.596372 1 493 XCSE 20191206 9:07:52.596372 1 493 XCSE 20191206 9:07:52.617614 5 493,5 XCSE 20191206 9:08:59.044000 86 493,5 XCSE 20191206 9:16:23.107003 14 493,5 XCSE 20191206 9:16:23.107003 25 497 XCSE 20191206 9:50:59.199000 60 497 XCSE 20191206 9:51:07.832000 73 498 XCSE 20191206 10:52:38.358000 8 498 XCSE 20191206 10:52:38.358000 10 498 XCSE 20191206 10:53:04.747000 73 498 XCSE 20191206 10:53:04.747000 99 499 XCSE 20191206 11:40:41.850000 93 499 XCSE 20191206 12:30:10.165000 56 498,5 XCSE 20191206 13:03:50.104000 41 498,5 XCSE 20191206 13:07:14.583000 100 499 XCSE 20191206 14:47:38.820000 62 499 XCSE 20191206 14:47:38.820000 100 499 XCSE 20191206 14:58:07.112919 100 499 XCSE 20191206 14:58:07.112919 100 499 XCSE 20191206 15:12:14.095555 395 499 XCSE 20191206 15:12:14.095555 5 499 XCSE 20191206 16:01:20.259000 100 499 XCSE 20191206 16:01:49.700811 595 499 XCSE 20191206 16:01:49.700811

Attachment