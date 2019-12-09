FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its participation in the upcoming The Things Conference, taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on January 30 and 31, 2020. LoRa Alliance CEO and Chairwoman Donna Moore will deliver a morning keynote on January 30 providing an update on LoRaWAN’s strong momentum going into 2020 and the critical need for LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices.



Additionally, the LoRa Alliance will host the “LoRa Alliance Lounge” where attendees can network and representatives from the LoRa Alliance will be available to answer questions about membership, the specification, and certification.

LoRa Alliance speakers include:

LoRa Alliance Vice Chairman and Technical Committee Chair Alper Yegin from member company Actility will present on the latest specification developments

LoRa Alliance Director of Certification Derek Hunt will speak to how the LoRaWAN Certification program has expanded, the new LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool as a valuable member benefit and why LoRaWAN Certified CM devices are being required by network operators in Europe

devices are being required by network operators in Europe LoRa Alliance Chair of the Regional Parameters Working Group Dave Kjendal from member company Senet will deliver a presentation titled “LoRaWAN Regional Parameters – an overview of the latest specification publication and a look at what’s next”

“It is great to see member-driven initiatives like The Things Conference to broaden the visibility of our ecosystem,” said Moore. “This event has successfully grown in scale and scope year over year. We look forward to meeting with system integrators, device manufacturers and developers to discuss how the LoRaWAN standard can meet their IoT requirements and advance their business.”

Information on LoRa Alliance activities around The Things Network conference can be found on its website at www.lora-alliance.org/events .

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

