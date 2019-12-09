Company announcement no. 36



To further expand and develop DFDS’ European logistics services, DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Dutch logistics company Huisman Group BV headquartered in Wijchen.

“Huisman Group is an excellent provider of part-load solutions between the Netherlands and the UK that complements our existing strong full-load business in these markets. We can now offer customers an even wider scope of solutions,” says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division.





Huisman Group

Huisman Group is a provider of part-load transport solutions and contract logistics focused on time-critical freight between the UK/Ireland and continental Europe.

Operations include warehouses and cross-docking facilities in Wijchen, the Netherlands, and Corby, England, as well as a fleet of around 55 trailers and 50 trucks. The company has 104 employees and annual revenues of EUR 23m.





Strategic fit

Huisman Group expands DFDS’ activities between continental Europe and the UK/Ireland and adds, in particular, expertise in part-load solutions. This is expected to enable a further development of part-load solutions in DFDS’ logistics network as well as access to new customers. The acquisition is thus expected to bring synergies from both business development and operational integration.





Transaction

Closing of the transaction has taken place today and Huisman Group will be consolidated in the DFDS Group.

The transaction has no material impact on DFDS’ outlook for 2019.





Contakt

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment