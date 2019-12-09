13:30 London, 15:30 Helsinki, 9 December 2019 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)



SUBSIDIARY SECTION 189 NEGOTIATIONS

Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") informs its shareholders that two of its South African subsidiaries, Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd and Ilitha Mining (Pty) Ltd, have issued a notice in terms of section 189 of the labour relations in order to have the possibility to retrench personnel, this notice is giving the start to a 90 days’ time of consultations with the workers and their representatives. The company is forced into further down-scaling its production output by the further deterioration of the chrome ore and ferrochrome market, as well as the unfavourable operational conditions in South Africa in particular expensive and irregular availability of power. The company will inform the public, as soon as the consultation period has ended.

Helsinki, December 9, 2019

Afarak Group Plc

Board of Directors

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



