ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Identity Management Solutions, LLC (Telos ID), a leading provider of identity management and access solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations today announced that the City and County of San Francisco has contracted with Telos ID to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).



Telos ID’s DAC services improve data integrity, increase the efficiency of credentialing operations, and reduce costs. DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks, including subscriptions to the FBI Rap Back Program, for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports. Telos ID conducted onsite DAC and Rap Back training and integrated with SFO’s airport identity management system (AIDMS), HID SAFE.

“The DAC services deployment at San Francisco International Airport is notable for its size and scope, specifically the integration with SFO’s AIDMS, enabling efficient I-9 document transfer and Rap Back transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos ID. “With more than 25 thousand badge holders, we have streamlined the worker background check process, while upholding the high security standards at SFO.”

Telos ID’s DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and, as an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos ID’s DAC users securely access the system wherever they have an internet connection. Its modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform.

“Telos ID has become the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions,” said Lucini. “We are pleased to support the city and county of San Francisco and its world-class airport in their efforts to provide excellence in identity management services, all while reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

About Telos ID

For more than two decades, Telos ID has provided mission-critical biometric, identity, and credentialing solutions and services supporting civil, homeland security, defense, law enforcement and commercial aviation customers. The company operates a global supply chain supporting biometric and identity-centric infrastructure deployed around the world. As cyber threats continue to target biometric devices and identity data, Telos ID delivers biometric and identity services and solutions that assure the integrity of every device, identity or biometric it manages. Telos ID is a subsidiary of Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions.