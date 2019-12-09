DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the $10 million share repurchase program announced in November 2019 (the “Completed Repurchase Program”), as a result of repurchasing approximately $10 million of its common stock in the last 30 days. In total, under the Completed Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased 158,625 shares at an average price of $63.04 per share. As a result of the Completed Repurchase Program, the Company’s shares outstanding currently totals 4,770,454. Since the beginning of 2019 the Company has deployed approximately $41.1 million to repurchase 691,102 shares or approximately 13% of the Company’s shares outstanding as of year end 2018, representing an average price of approximately $59.46 per share.



About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 1.6 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and approximately 22% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit our website at www.ctlc.com .

